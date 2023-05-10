Google IO 2023 live blog: All the announcements that matter, from Pixel Fold to Pixel Tablet

It's that special time of year once again: Google IO o'clock! It's when the search giant reveals its major Made by Google products. T3 is on board for the ride, so strap yourselves in for a live blog rollercoaster on everything that matters around the 2023 showcase, from the Google Pixel Fold to the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a and all things Android 14.
Google's first keynote kicks off at 6pm BST (that's 7pm CEST, 1pm US EDT, 10am US PDT) today, 10th May, which is when we expect the major meat of the show to be revealed pronto. You can check out our How to Watch piece for the live-stream video. But right up until then the T3 team will be bringing you all the latest Google Pixel nuggets ahead of the expected big reveals...
While you’re having your morning coffee let's just refresh the key information for today: the keynote conference today will start at 6pm BST – so you’ve got plenty of time until then to say goodbye to your old Pixel phone. Well, probably.
We’ll be covering the event live but if you want to watch along as well, you can follow on YouTube (opens in new tab) or the official Google I/O website (opens in new tab). We expect this keynote session to last around an hour, but there will also be Google I/O workshops and technical sessions that follow too.
Good morning, happy Google I/O day! It’s still early in Mountain View, California, but there’s a lot to discuss before the Google Execs wake up. This is one of the biggest days in the tech calendar so consider us excited.
So what can we expect to see? Well, after confirming its existence in a Star Wars day tweet, the Google Pixel Fold is the headline story. Google’s first foldable could arrive this summer and I for one am definitely keen to see just how much it resembles two Pixel 7 phones taped together.
There is also plenty of talk around a Google Pixel 7a, the “a” series being the more affordable entry into Google’s smartphone ecosystem. If rumours are to be believed then we could see a lot of it today...