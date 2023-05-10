Google IO 2023 live blog: All the announcements that matter, from Pixel Fold to Pixel Tablet

It's that special time of year once again: Google IO o'clock! It's when the search giant reveals its major Made by Google products. T3 is on board for the ride, so strap yourselves in for a live blog rollercoaster on everything that matters around the 2023 showcase, from the Google Pixel Fold to the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7a and all things Android 14.

Google's first keynote kicks off at 6pm BST (that's 7pm CEST, 1pm US EDT, 10am US PDT) today, 10th May, which is when we expect the major meat of the show to be revealed pronto. You can check out our How to Watch piece for the live-stream video. But right up until then the T3 team will be bringing you all the latest Google Pixel nuggets ahead of the expected big reveals...