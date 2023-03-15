Google Pixel 8 renders have leaked, sporting a more rounded design

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since they launched at the end of last year, the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have been a rip-roaring success. Arguably some of the best Android phones on the market, the Pixel 7 range has won over consumers with reasonable pricing and an inspired camera system.

The 7 series was barely out of its packaging when people began speculating about what the Google Pixel 8 might bring – such is the way of the modern world! We saw everything from leaked specs to concept renders with wacky rear displays.

Now, renders have leaked from MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), showing the Pixel 8 in all its' glory. The biggest change comes to the overall design, where flat edges are deemed to be so last year. Instead, the entire frame of the handset is rounded.

Even the back panel features a chamfered edge, which should make for a comfortable experience in the hand. Corners have been rounded too, altering the silhouette of the device when viewed from the front.

Personally, I'm less of a fan of this style than the Pixel 7. While there may be practical applications for a rounded edge, the squarer frame just looked much more impactful. However, I suspect I'm in the minority there. We've heard rumours that the iPhone 15 will also change to a incorporate a more rounded edge, and I imagine a lot of market research went into that decision.

Elsewhere, the display size is said to be smaller than it was on the Pixel 7. At just 5.8-inches, Google seem to be targeting the the swathes of users saddened by the departure of small phones like the iPhone 12 Mini. It's not quite the pocket-sized 5.4-inch screen found there, but it's closer than most other manufacturers have dared to go. That also makes for a shorter, slimmer handset, shaving 5mm from the height and 3mm from the width.

It's likely that we'll get a glimpse of this at the Google I/O event in May. Normally, Google give us a teaser at their May event, before releasing later in the year.