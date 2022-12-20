The Google Pixel 8 sounds even more appealing thanks to a big camera upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google's best Android phones could be getting even better in 2023. According to a new report, the Google Pixel 8 could be getting an upgraded Samsung camera sensor that will enable it to take even better pictures. Given that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already take really great shots in most conditions, it'll be interesting to see how that compares to next year's heavyweight camera phones such as the iPhone 15 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Pixel 8 could be staggeringly good

According to SamMobile (opens in new tab), the Pixel 8 line-up could feature something called Staggered HDR. That delivers better dynamic range in your images and videos, and it's not something supported by the ISOCELL GN1 sensor that's in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 range. It is, however, in the ISOCELL GN2 – and that's likely to be the primary sensor in the 2023 Pixel range.

In addition to Staggered HDR, the newer sensor is also larger – and that means it can capture more light, which in turn means it can produce even better images in a wide range of lighting conditions. According to Samsung, it's 24% more efficient and also has improved autofocus.

This is a really big deal, because with phone technology developing in increments now much of the marketing focus is now on camera tech, which hasn't quite plateaued in the way processor tech has. You won't notice a slightly faster processor in your next flagship in the same way you'd notice much better photography. But we won't know for sure for some time yet: the next Pixel isn't expected until around October 2023.