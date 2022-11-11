Google Pixel 8 Pro suddenly sounds like the ultimate Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've been almost shocked at how the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro have, almost overnight, become arguably the best Android phones on the market – and I've written about it, too.

But now, before the dust has even settled on the Pixel 7 launch, we've had word on what their successors could be offering, with rumored specs for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leaking.

And both those phones, but especially the Pixel 8 Pro, sound like true Android flagships that, whisper it, could be compromise-free mobile experiences. That's really exciting and, in even more exciting Pixel news, we've just got our best look yet at what the Google Pixel 8 Pro could look like, courtesy of this detailed concept video.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro concept video shown off here comes courtesy of talented graphic designer Science & Knowledge (opens in new tab), and it shows a Pixel 8 Pro that boasts a new design that, while similar to Pixel 7 Pro, includes a new rear-mounted strip screen.

That screen sits above the rear camera array and is shown displaying app icons – it looks like a small screen that can display notifications and access to popular, most used apps when the phone is placed screen down.

In terms of display, the Pixel 8 Pro in the video features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the screen is listed as 1440 x 3120, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, the recent specs leak points to the Pro's screen having a resolution of 2822x1344 instead. The display is also shown as supporting HDR10+ and offers up to 2000 Nits of brightness, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus used as a cover.

In terms of software, the Pixel 8 Pro here matches the latest leaked info with Android 14 listed as the OS. Android 14's codename according to leaked information is "Upside Down Cake".

Meanwhile, the phone is also shown to be powered by the rumored to be incoming Google Tensor G3 system-on-chip (SoC), come with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and a trio of rear cameras, including a 64MP main camera. The Pixel 8 Pro is also shown here to come with a 32MP selfie camera.

When it comes round to features, this phone comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 50W Fast Charging support.

Finally, a price of $800 is listed, which converts to £679 or €776, with an expected release date of October 2023.

The T3 take: the specs feel quite accurate, but as for that second rear screen...

Overall, I feel this is a pretty darn good first crack at showing us what the Pixel 8 Pro could look like. I agree that I don't see Google ditching the distinctive Pixel design now after the Pixel 7 series' success, with the pronounced rear camera array most likely staying next year. It's what makes the Pixel look like a Pixel after all.

The specs listed, too, apart from a few missteps in terms of screen resolution and maximum RAM (12GB is what has been leaked, not 16GB), also feel entirely possible and sync with the latest whispers in the Android phone rumor mill. It seems nailed on that the Pixel 8 Pro will come rocking a Tensor G3 processor and run Android 14 out of the box.

All this said, though, I can't see Google incorporating that second, rear-mounted strip screen. It looks quite neat here and would be useful for seeing notifications when the phone is face-down, but I can't see how it would be as useful for app access. Maybe if it showed "now playing" information for music being played it could have more functionality.

In conclusion, my takeaway from this concept design video, and the recent specs leak, is that the Pixel 8 Pro suddenly sounds like it is going to be a really potent Android phone, and one that could end up eating at the top table in terms of flagship phones in 2023. It sounds like it's going to have a true powerhouse spec and, if this concept design is in any way accurate, a super stylish design, too. For Pixel fans, there seems to be a lot to be excited about.