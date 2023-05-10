Google Photos is getting its most awesome update in years - but there's a catch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s Google I/O day and Sundar Pichai just demonstrated the best photo feature I’ve seen in living memory. A supercharged take on Google’s Magic Eraser called Google Magic Editor.

In the keynote, Pichai demonstrated that the new software could do more than just remove stray clouds or photobombers. The first example featured a lady standing in front of a waterfall pretending to catch the water. To start with, it removed the strap from the lady’s backpack, rendering her coat in via AI. Then Pichai brightened the sky, and the light changed throughout the image to look natural. Finally, he moved her individually while the background stayed still to align her positioning better.

(Image credit: Google)

What blew my mind however was the second example on show. An image of a child on a bench holding a bunch of balloons was left of the centre. Recentering the image, Magic Editor used AI to extend the bench and “finish” a part of the image that had been cut off. Can you tell which part of this image is AI generated?

(Image credit: Google)

If Google has its way, you might never take a bad photo again, especially when partnering the incredible camera on the Pixel 7 Pro. Well that’s assuming one thing. That you have the right equipment. While we’re not yet certain it’s safe to assume that at least for a while this feature will be exclusive to Pixel phones. Magic Eraser is available to Google One subscribers, but we don’t know if Magic Editor will be just yet.