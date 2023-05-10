Google Pixel 7a suddenly looks like a very appealing (and affordable) Android phone

The Google Pixel 7a suddenly looks like a strong contender to be 2023's champion affordable Android phone already

Google Pixel 7a
(Image credit: Google)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

That's a smart-looking phone isn't it? Yes, indeed, because that's the just-officially-announced Google Pixel 7a – revealed at Google I/O 2023 – a handset which, no doubt, will be a strong contender for being one of the best affordable phones of 2023

I've already reviewed the Pixel 7a, having used the handset for the past seven days as if it's my own, SIM card installed and all, so you can read that piece to get a handle on why I already love the new affordable Pixel. But if you just want a brief lowdown on why this is one of the best Android phones then read on.

Like all the other Made by Google products announced at Google I/O 2023 – including, but of course, the much pricier Google Pixel Fold, which is already gunning to be the best folding phone – the Pixel 7a runs on Google's Tensor G2 hardware, meaning it's effectively as powerful as the older Pixel 7 Pro flagship.

Google Pixel 7a

(Image credit: Google)

At a glance the new Pixel 7a does look altogether a little more like the big brother Pixel 7, too, seeing a slight step-change in design compared to its direct Pixel 6a predecessor. It's well worth comparing the two affordable Pixels, too, in our Pixel 6a versus Pixel 7a feature.

Key shifts include a 25% brighter display in the Pixel 7a, which also introduces a 90Hz refresh rate to its 6.1-inch panel for the first time in this entry-level Google range. The cameras get an upgrade, too, with a 64-megapixel main and 13MP wide on the rear, paired with another 13MP camera on the front.

As is typical for a new phone launch the Pixel 7a also comes in a variety of sharp-looking colourways. I've been reviewing the blue (Sea) model. But there's also a brand new Coral (pinky-orange-ish) model that I think stands well apart from the Charcoal (black) and Snow (white) options – but Coral is exclusive to Google's own store.

As ever with Pixel, there are exclusive features that are hard to live without, which is why I think this affordable handset is so immediately appealing. Not only that, it's priced at £449/$449 at launch, maintaining that affordability that Google is so well known for (well, ignoring the Pixel Fold)...

TOPICS
Phones
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest