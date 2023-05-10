Google Pixel 7a suddenly looks like a very appealing (and affordable) Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

That's a smart-looking phone isn't it? Yes, indeed, because that's the just-officially-announced Google Pixel 7a – revealed at Google I/O 2023 – a handset which, no doubt, will be a strong contender for being one of the best affordable phones of 2023.

I've already reviewed the Pixel 7a, having used the handset for the past seven days as if it's my own, SIM card installed and all, so you can read that piece to get a handle on why I already love the new affordable Pixel. But if you just want a brief lowdown on why this is one of the best Android phones then read on.

Like all the other Made by Google products announced at Google I/O 2023 – including, but of course, the much pricier Google Pixel Fold, which is already gunning to be the best folding phone – the Pixel 7a runs on Google's Tensor G2 hardware, meaning it's effectively as powerful as the older Pixel 7 Pro flagship.

(Image credit: Google)

At a glance the new Pixel 7a does look altogether a little more like the big brother Pixel 7, too, seeing a slight step-change in design compared to its direct Pixel 6a predecessor. It's well worth comparing the two affordable Pixels, too, in our Pixel 6a versus Pixel 7a feature.

Key shifts include a 25% brighter display in the Pixel 7a, which also introduces a 90Hz refresh rate to its 6.1-inch panel for the first time in this entry-level Google range. The cameras get an upgrade, too, with a 64-megapixel main and 13MP wide on the rear, paired with another 13MP camera on the front.

As is typical for a new phone launch the Pixel 7a also comes in a variety of sharp-looking colourways. I've been reviewing the blue (Sea) model. But there's also a brand new Coral (pinky-orange-ish) model that I think stands well apart from the Charcoal (black) and Snow (white) options – but Coral is exclusive to Google's own store.

As ever with Pixel, there are exclusive features that are hard to live without, which is why I think this affordable handset is so immediately appealing. Not only that, it's priced at £449/$449 at launch, maintaining that affordability that Google is so well known for (well, ignoring the Pixel Fold)...