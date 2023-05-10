Google Maps is getting a huge upgrade – and it's coming soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google I/O event started strong this year, with CEO Sundar Pichai announcing a new upgrade which is coming to Google Maps. The feature, called Immersive View for Routes, allows users to visualise their route prior to taking a journey.

It's not the first time we've seen this technology on show. You may remember Immersive View getting shown off at Google I/O 2022. That technology generates a model of a location, and recreates it on screen.

This takes it one step further, though, giving users the chance to check out their route before they take it. It goes even further again here. Information such as air quality is given, while generative traffic and weather updates allow users to see how the journey changes over time.

That's a really great addition. The technology itself has a wealth of uses. I can imagine it will be massively useful if you're taking a trip in an unfamiliar location, where users can ensure they're taking a safe route.

With the addition of condition updates, users can check for the best time to travel too. No more getting stuck in the rain – simply pre-check the route, to find the optimum conditions for your journey.

There's no guarantee of when this will be publicly available, but Pichai said it would be later this year. As you might expect, it's also not going to be available everywhere straight away. Fifteen cities will be included at launch, with London, Tokyo and San Francisco included on the list.