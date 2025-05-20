Live
Google I/O 2025 LIVE: all the latest on Gemini, Pixel, Nest and more
Google I/O kicks off with a keynote address today and we're covering it all live right here
After debuting the redesigned Android 16 during a jam-packed edition of The Android Show last week, Google is ready to deliver the main course. Its annual developers conference, Google I/O, kicks off today with the opening keynote and that means we can expect to find out even more about its forthcoming launch plans.
We expect to hear a lot more about Gemini, for example, and there was barely a mention of home devices or software during last week's presentation, so that could be expanded upon too.
And Google surprised many with the unveiling of actual new devices during last year's I/O, so we might get something similar this time too.
Oh, and there's the small matter of smart glasses and the XR platform – as teased at the end of The Android Show.
Whatever happens, we'll be covering it all day and through the keynote itself. So keep checking back here to find out the latest.
Watch it all live
The Google I/O opening keynote will start at 10am PDT, which is 6pm BST in the UK, and you'll be able to watch it all unfold right here on T3.
It's quite a long one – we've known it to last an hour and a half in the past – so make sure you grab yourself a snack and drink beforehand. Oh, and it's advised you stay until the end as that's when Google tends to pull a few surprise devices out of the bag.
The return of Google Glass
At the end of The Android Show: I/O Edition last week, Google's president of Android, Sameer Samat teased one of the things we might expect to see during today's I/O keynote. He put on a pair of sunglasses and said we'll see something "cool".
That's lead many to believe that we'll get to see Google's answer to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, maybe even something a bit more advanced.
Let's not forget, Google was pretty much the first to market with smart glasses, with its ultimately doomed Google Glass. I tried it myself at the time and could see the appeal, but the application was flawed back then.
Things have certainly progressed in the last decade, though.