Google I/O 2025 LIVE: all the latest on Gemini, Pixel, Nest and more

After debuting the redesigned Android 16 during a jam-packed edition of The Android Show last week, Google is ready to deliver the main course. Its annual developers conference, Google I/O, kicks off today with the opening keynote and that means we can expect to find out even more about its forthcoming launch plans.

We expect to hear a lot more about Gemini, for example, and there was barely a mention of home devices or software during last week's presentation, so that could be expanded upon too.

And Google surprised many with the unveiling of actual new devices during last year's I/O, so we might get something similar this time too.

Oh, and there's the small matter of smart glasses and the XR platform – as teased at the end of The Android Show.

Whatever happens, we'll be covering it all day and through the keynote itself. So keep checking back here to find out the latest.

The biggest Google I/O headlines so far