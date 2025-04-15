Google just added a new Gemini video creation tool I never knew I needed
Gemini Advanced just added Veo 2 video generation
Quick Summary
As of today, Google has added text-prompted video creation using the video-creation model, Veo 2.
It's a feature available to Gemini Advanced users only, which permits a limited number of 8-second videos to be created as part of your Gemini subscription plan.
As part of my Google Pixel 9 Pro XL ownership, I also happen to have a Google Gemini Advanced subscription.
Which, as of today, Google has just turbocharged with the addition of Veo 2 integration, which can create text-prompted videos that are 8 seconds long.
I rarely utilise AI tools in my workflow, but this Veo 2 integration is a bit of a game-changer. These aren't just throwaway video snippets, they're hyper-realistic if you prompt them to be, as per the goggle-adorning dog diving into a pool, below:
Yep, that's right. None of what you're looking at there is 'real', per se, it's entirely AI-generated, based upon text prompts, and now you can make your own personalised video snippets too.
Or, if hyper-realistic isn't for you, Veo 2's range is considerable enough to encapsulate other styles, say Japanese hand-drawn Anime animation style, or the more Dreamworks-like computer-generated style, as below. The choice is yours.
AI is increasingly omnipresent in our lives, which brings benefits as much as it does question marks. It's becoming increasingly difficult to determine the real from the generated being of one major concern.
Google's Veo 2-generated videos will be marked with SynthID, which is a digital watermark for AI-created imagery, videos and audio content. While that certainly applies here, it's not something all users will be looking out for – and I'm sure an abundance of Facebook posts will be actively aiming to fool users in little time.
If you're a Gemini Advanced subscriber via a Google One AI Premium plan – go check it out at gemini.google.com – then Veo 2 is a must-try new feature, no doubt. Get creative, have fun, dig in – but remember to use it responsibly.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
