Android 14 could feature a version of Apple's Continuity Camera

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's Continuity Camera was one of the most unexpected additions to MacOS Ventura. The system allows users to mount their iPhone atop their MacBook screen, to utilise the better camera on the phone for video calls and selfies.

On top of that, because of the camera array on the iPhone, users can simultaneously show their face and their desk. This is perfect for demonstrating how to do something, without losing face-to-face contact with others on a call.

And it looks increasingly likely that this kind of technology will be present on Android phones in the near future, too. According to respected tech leaker, Mishaal Rahman (opens in new tab), the functionality looks set to be built into the Android 14 update.

Rahman has a great track record for unearthing features and specifications from source code, and that's exactly what has happened here. The tipster found a feature called "DeviceAsWebcam" within code for the new version of Android, along with a host of other backend features required to enable such an update.

It's not entirely new technology for Android users. Third-party applications have offered similar functionality in the past, but having it built directly into the operating system should yield a more stable, integrated result.

It's a great upgrade for Android users. Having recently experienced Apple's Continuity Camera for the first time, I can tell you just how good the results are. You might not have noticed just how bad your webcam quality is, but as soon as you enlist the services of an iPhone with a decent camera, you will.

And once you see it, you'll never be satisfied with the built-in webcam again. Implicating a similar feature on Android will encounter a few more hurdles – devices don't all use the same camera array, for example. But it's well worth pursuing. The future, both of work and play, looks set to feature an increasing amount of virtual meetings and video calling, so having top-notch picture quality is a must.