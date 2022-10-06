(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel event live blog – Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch latest news

Today is the big Google Pixel event day. The day when the Big G is slated to unveil its brand new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as Pixel Watch.

The Made by Google event is being live-streamed around the world today on 6 October 2022 at 10am ET (that's 7am PT, 3pm BST and 01:00am ACT), and can be watched on Google's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

The video for the live stream is also available to access directly below.

We're expecting the following products to be officially and fully unveiled at today's Made by Google event.

Google Pixel 7: The follow-up to last year's Google Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 was actually confirmed back in May this year, during Google I/O 2022, and according to an official specs sheet that leaked ahead of this event, is set to deliver a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, dual rear camera system with 50MP main snapper, 8GB of RAM up to 256GB of storage space, and Google's new Tensor G2 chipset. The Pixel 7 price is rumored to be $599 in base spec.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the follow-up to last year's Google Pixel 6 Pro and, thanks to an official leaked specs sheet, we know what it's going to deliver. The Pixel 7 Pro delivers a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, triple rear camera system with 50MP main snapper and 48MP telephoto lens, 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, and Google's new Tensor G2 processor. The Pixel 7 Pro price is rumored to start at $899.

Google Pixel Watch: Finally, we have the totally new Pixel product, the Google Pixel Watch. This new wearable has leaked countless times in the run-up to today's Made by Google event, including just days ago in the form of a show-all unboxing. The watch has a round clock face design and runs Watch OS, with Fitbit fitness tracking capabilities also built in. The Pixel Watch is slated to have a 300mAh battery, too, and rumors point to it being powered by the Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset. The Pixel Watch price is thought to be in the ballpark of €250 and €350, which is between about £220 and £310 or $250 to $350.