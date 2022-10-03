Google Pixel Watch key feature could win over Swiss watch fans

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the Google Pixel event just days away, a spate of rumours and leaks has revealed several key details about Google's new flagship products. Leaked specs for the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro have already shown us what Google plans to do with their Android phones.

The Google Pixel Watch has been no stranger to rumours either. We've already had the Google Pixel Watch price and colours revealed, and we've seen several variations of the Pixel Watch in Google's marketing videos.

But the latest round of leaks has shown the range in a level of detail never seen before. In addition to the silicon straps seen previously, we've now got images of woven and leather variants, thanks to slashleaks.com (opens in new tab).

And it's the latter that is most noteworthy here. Where the other straps look set to make use of Google's proprietary strap attachment system, which rotates to lock into place, the leather variants appear to have different attachment mechanisms.

That includes a lug-mounted model, suggesting that traditional watch straps can be used with the Google Pixel Watch. It's not ground-breaking – offerings like the Garmin Venu 2 and the Huawei Watch GT 3 have a similar design. But it helps to elevate the Pixel Watch above the Apple Watch if traditional spring-bar straps are your thing.

That sort of thing could be important when you're looking to stand out. Apple has ruled the smartwatch game for years now – it even outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019. In order for a Google Pixel ecosystem to rival Apple's, the Pixel Watch needs to do battle with one of the most revered watches on the planet.

Appealing to a crowd obsessed with balance wheels and hairsprings may seem old hat for a big tech company, but it's a little detail which could make a big difference – particularly if Google wants the Pixel Watch to be the best smartwatch on the market.

Can't wait for the Google Pixel Watch?