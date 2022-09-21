Google Pixel Watch price and colours revealed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We don’t have much longer to wait for the Google Pixel Watch to finally arrive, with a launch event planned for 6 October.

Before then, the leaks and rumours continue to flow out of Google’s California headquarters, and the latest tidbit of information is the Pixel Watch’s European price and colour options.

According to Pricebaba, the Pixel Watch will be offered with three colour options. These are reportedly called Chalk, Charcoal and Obsidian. If accurate, this shows Google is stepping away from the playful colours it has previously used for its Pixel phones, like Kinda Coral and Clearly White.

It also looks like a somewhat refined and conservative palette, lacking the likes of gold, bronze and rose gold that have been popular among watch and smartwatch makers in recent years. More colours could be added to the range, of course, but these are the three we've heard about in the latest leak.

The same report also reveals how much the Pixel Watch is expected to cost in Europe. The cheaper Wi-Fi version is said to be priced between €250 and €350, which is between about £220 and £310 or $250 to $350. This is quite a broad range and puts Google’s first smartwatch roughly in line with the £289 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and below the Apple Watch Series 8, which starts at £419. Apple’s latest Watch SE is priced from £259.

It has previously been reported that the LTE version of the Pixel Watch, which has 4G connectivity for data and calls without using a smartphone, will be priced from $399, or about £350.

Also previously reported was how the Pixel Watch will be powered by an Exynos 9110 processor with 1.5 or 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for its WearOS operating system. Being a Google product, native support for Google Maps and Google Assistant is expected, along with deep integration with the Google-owned Fitbit health- and fitness-tracking platform.

The smartwatch will run what Google describes as a “reimagined WearOS experience, and designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.”

We haven’t much longer to wait, as Google will be revealing the Pixel Watch, along with the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones and new Nest smart home devices, at a launch event on 6 October.