Google Pixel Watch gets an offical launch date

It’s a busy time of year for smartwatches, with Apple announcing the new Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra this week – and now we know Google’s own Pixel Watch will land next month.

Google’s first own-brand wearable, the Pixel Watch was revealed earlier this year, but little is known about its features, price and specifications. This will all be confirmed at Google’s next product launch event, which takes place on 6 October.

An annual tradition for the search giant, the event will see the next generation of Pixel smartphones, this year called the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It will also include additions to Google’s Nest range of smart home devices and, of course, the Pixel Watch.

Google says all of the new products will be available to buy the very same day, and they’ll also be on the shelves of the company’s physical stores in New York City.

The Pixel Watch is expected to integrate tightly with the Fitbit health- and fitness-tracking ecosystem, since it is owned by Google. The smartwatch will run what the company describes as a “reimagined WearOS experience, and designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.”

With a rounded display like the face of a traditional watch, the Pixel Watch looks quite different to the squarer Apple Watch and new Watch Ultra. We know little else about the wearable for now, as Google hasn’t even confirmed what processor it will use. Whatever happens, it’ll likely be a close rival to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which also arrived recently.

All will be revealed, along with the Pixel 7 phones and new Nest smart home products, at Google’s event, which will be held in-person in New York for journalists, and streamed online for everyone else. It starts at 10am ET, which is 3pm here in the UK, on 6 October.