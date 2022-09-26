Google Pixel 7 leaked specs show one key upgrade over Pixel 6

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 7 has generated a fair amount of buzz in recent weeks. As the October 6th launch event draws nearer, a full spec sheet has been leaked by Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

The rumoured specifications show only minor changes from that of the Google Pixel 6, suggesting that Google is not trying to reinvent the wheel with this release. Instead, the hugely popular formula – one of the best phones of 2022 – gets freshened up and gently improved upon.

So what's new? Let's take a look.

Google Pixel 7: key features

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the leaked specs were that of the Pixel 6. A cursory glance shows that little has changed for the new generation.

The front camera gets a gentle bump up from the 8MP seen on the Pixel 6 to 11MP. This has been rumoured before, and is likely to be the same 11MP camera found on the front of the Pixel 6 Pro. This should allow the capture of 4K video from the front camera, which would be a welcome addition.

The display is rumoured to be a 6.3" FHD+ OLED panel. Unusually, that's 0.1 inches smaller than the previous generation. Other rumours have suggested that the screen on the Pixel 7 will be identical to that of the Pixel 6, though, so this could be a mistake.

The battery is rated to be 4,700mAh – just marginally chunkier than the 4,614mAh one Pixel 6 users will be accustomed to. It's close enough to suggest that this might be a rounding error more than a technological upgrade.

The biggest change for the Pixel 7 is still the new Tensor G2 chipset. It's not news, but it could be a worthwhile upgrade. Google say it "brings even more helpful, personalized features for photos, videos, security, and speech recognition" and has been designed to show off the features of the Android 13 update.

Can't wait for the Pixel 7?