Google Pixel 7 Pro sounds less appealing after specs leak

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has been one of the most anticipated Android phones of the year. With the release of Android 13, users are excited to see how Google's flagship device can make the most of it.

The Silicon Valley giants have promised that the Tensor G2 chip in the new models will show off the best of what Android 13 can do.

Now, with just over a week until it gets officially revealed and hot on the heels of the Google Pixel 7 leaked specs, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) is back with the rumoured details of the Pixel 7 Pro.

And it's not what you'd expect.

Google Pixel 7 Pro leaked details

Brar's tweet suggests that the Pixel 7 Pro is going to largely follow the blueprint set by last years Pixel 6 Pro. In fact, you'd be forgiven for thinking the leaked details were a misprint. Put them side-by-side and the Pixel 7 Pro's only major upgrade is the Tensor G2 chip.

You'll get the same 5,000mAh battery and the same three-camera array with a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide. The front-facing sensor is the same 11MP unit believed to be making its way to the standard Pixel 7 this year.

Inside, there is 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB for storage. The screen is the same 6.7" QHD+ OLED display that found critical acclaim on the Pixel 6 Pro for its superb vibrancy and definition.

Tensor G2: what can it do?

The success of the Pixel 7 Pro could well hinge on just how capable the Tensor G2 processor is. Google have remained tight-lipped over the details, but say it "will bring even more helpful, personalised features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."

Geekbench (opens in new tab) scores for the Pixel 7 Pro suggest that the Tensor G2 gets a minor improvement over the current generation Tensor G1: around 10% better for single-core performance and 7% better multi-core. That's a negligible difference, and one that could be hard to feel in real use.

The good news is that the G2's new GPU should make for a better visual performance. As mentioned, the display on the Pixel 7 Pro is fantastic, and the graphics upgrade could really shine here.

Can't wait for the Google Pixel 7 Pro?