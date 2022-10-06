Buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro & get the Google Pixel Watch for free

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Made by Google launch event (opens in new tab) took place on 6th October 2022, announcing its new range of Google Pixel 7 smartphones and the Google Pixel Watch. To celebrate the latest products from Google, Google Store is running special deals on the Google Pixel 7, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

From 6th - 17th October 2022, Google Store has brilliant money-saving offers available, including getting the new Google Pixel Watch LTE for free when you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro. If you’re a big fan of Google devices, you’re going to love this deal.

Get £379 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro & Google Pixel Watch LTE (opens in new tab)

Shaping up to be the best Android phone (opens in new tab) on the market, the Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) is powered by the next-generation Google Tensor processor, making it insanely powerful and speedy. If you like your phones big, the Google Pixel 7 Pro won’t disappoint, plus it’s packed full of exciting new features, including an improved camera.

For those obsessed with smartwatches, the Google Pixel Watch (opens in new tab) has been eagerly anticipated by Google lovers as Google’s first smartwatch. According to the Google Store, the Google Pixel Watch comes with help from Google and health and fitness features from Fitbit, with a new Wear OS design.

As the two devices work best together, this deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel Watch means you can save £379 on a whole new smartphone and smartwatch bundle. But the deals don’t stop there. Google Store has plenty of offers available, including trade-in offers where you can save up to £300 on the new Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro when you trade-in your old phone (opens in new tab).

To help you get your hands on the latest Google Pixel products, we’ve rounded up the best offers you can get on the new range from the Google Store. Remember, these deals end on 17th October, so you’re going to want to be quick to snap up these amazing offers.

P.S. For money off your next Google purchase, use these Google Store discount codes (opens in new tab) and view all the Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro & Google Pixel Watch LTE: save £379 at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro and get the Google Pixel Watch LTE for free. This new smartphone and smartwatch from Google are the perfect pairing, and with Fast Pair, you can easily connect them together for easy entertainment control and personalised help throughout the day. Deal ends 17th October 2022.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 & Google Pixel Buds Pro: save £179 at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Right now at the Google Store, you can save £179 on the new Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The Google Pixel Buds Pro delivers clear crisp audio, a petite and comfortable in-ear fit and makes it simple for you to switch audio between your phone, watch and laptop. Deal ends 17th October 2022.