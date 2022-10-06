Best Google Pixel 7 pre-order mobile deals in the US

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for the best Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals? Then you’ve come to the right place. The Made by Google launch event (opens in new tab) took place on 6th October 2022, announcing the release of a new line of Google Pixel smartphones and the hotly anticipated, Google Pixel Watch.

The Made by Google event announced two new phones to the Google Pixel repertoire: the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by the next-generation Google Tensor processor and are packed full of new and exciting features.

These key upgrades could make the Google Pixel 7 phones some of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) on the market and pre-orders are now open for both devices. To be the first to get your hands on the Google Pixel 7 or the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals from the top mobile phone providers and retailers below.

P.S. If you fancy the later generation of the Google Pixel, see the best Google Pixel 6 deals (opens in new tab) for more.

Where to buy the Google Pixel 7

Below, we’ve put together a list of quick links which will take you straight to your retailer or provider of choice so you can snap up a pre-order deal on the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel Pro.

In this list, you’ll see a mix of mobile phone providers which will offer monthly contract deals where you pay a one-off upfront cost, followed by a monthly fee to pay off the cost of the phone. For retailers like Amazon, you’ll pay for the whole price of the phone upfront, and your Google Pixel 7 will arrive SIM-free and without a contract. To get your Google phone up and running, check out the best pre-pay deals (opens in new tab).

Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals at AT&T (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals at T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Best Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals

The Google Pixel 7 is set to deliver a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, dual rear camera with 50MP main snapper, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, and the new Google Tensor G2 chipset. Priced at $599, the Google Pixel 7 is available in snow, obsidian or lemongrass colours.

For the Google Pixel 7, Google Store is offering generous trade-ins (opens in new tab) with the new handset. For example, if you buy the Google Pixel 7, you can get up to $750 off plus £200 Google store credit! Browse the best Google Pixel 7 pre-order deals below.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $24.96 per month at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 for just $24.96 a month at Google Store or a one-off cost of $599. Plus you can get up to $750 off with a qualifying trade-in.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $20.56 per month at AT&T (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 from just $20.56 a month with $0 down at AT&T. You can even get the handset for free when you trade in your existing device.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $25 per month at T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 from just $25 a month with $0 down at T-Mobile. Or free on Magenta MAX when you trade in an eligible device.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order deals

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the slightly more advanced and bigger version of the Google Pixel 7, so if you like your phones big, this one's for you. Running on the same new Google Tensor G2 processor, the 7 Pro differs from the 7 with its 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, a triple rear camera with 48MP telephoto lens and 50MP main snapper and 12GB of RAM. Priced at $899, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available in snow, obsidian or hazel colours.

For the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Store is offering free gifts with the new handset. For example, if you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can get the Google Pixel Watch for free (opens in new tab)! Browse the best Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order deals below.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $37.46 per month at Google Store (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro from just $37.46 a month at Google Store or a one-off cost of $899. Plus you can get up to $750 off with a qualifying trade-in and $200 in Google Store credit.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $26.12 per month at AT&T (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Google Pixel 7 Pro from just $26.12 a month at AT&T. Or pay just $3.89 a month when you trade in your current device.