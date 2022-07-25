Best Google Pixel 6 deals for July 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for cheap prices on Google Pixel smartphones, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve rounded up the best deals on the Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Google Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel brand was launched in 2013 and is a line of smartphones, laptops and earbuds, developed by Google. These devices run on either Chrome OS or the Android operating system, making the Google Pixel line of smartphones some of the best Android phones (opens in new tab) on the market today.

There have been multiple versions and generations of the Google Pixel smartphones since their release in 2016. In 2022, you can buy the Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6a. These smartphones are incredibly powerful and packed full of features, including long lasting battery life and advanced front and back cameras.

The Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a are available at multiple network providers and retailers. You can buy a Google Pixel phone either on a contract through a provider or SIM free, but you’ll need to check out the best SIM only deals (opens in new tab) to get it up and running.

Below, we’ve found the best deals on the Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a smartphones for this month, plus quick links to the top retailers to look for cheap prices and contract deals.

Google Pixel 6 deals

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 6 was launched in August 2021 and has a wide 6.4-inch screen and Always On display. It’s the first Google smartphone to use the custom-designed Google Tensor chip which keeps the phone running quickly, smoothly and efficiently. It’s packed full of features, including the Pixel camera which captures more colour and light than the Pixel 5a.

The Google Pixel 6 is available in Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam & Kinda Coral colours and prices for the handset start at £599. We’ve found the best deals on the Google Pixel 6 in our deals widget below and for more details and specifications, check out our Google Pixel 6 review (opens in new tab).

Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

(Image credit: Google)

The next one up from the Google Pixel 6 is the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Released in October 2021, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is similar to the Google Pixel 6 but it has a bigger 6.7-inch display and is faster and more advanced than its predecessor. It uses the Google Tensor chip and offers up to 80% faster performance speeds and responsiveness. The Google Pixel 6 Pro’s camera is also more advanced with optical zoom, Magic Eraser, ultra-wide shots and Motion mode features.

Available in Cloudy White, Stormy Black and Sorta Sunny colours, prices on the Google Pixel 6 Pro start at £849. Find the best deals on the Google Pixel 6 Pro below or read our Google Pixel 6 Pro review (opens in new tab) for more.

Google Pixel 6a deals

(Image credit: Google)

The latest Google Pixel release is the Google Pixel 6a which launched in July 2022. If you’re looking for one of the best cheap smartphones (opens in new tab), the Google Pixel 6a is definitely it. It’s smaller and more compact than its previous generations at 6.1-inches, but it’s still a quick and powerful phone with a more affordable price tag. See our Google Pixel 6a review (opens in new tab) for more information.

The Google Pixel 6a is available now for pre-order and you can buy it in Sage, Chalk and Charcoal colours. The handset is £399 and if you pre-order it at the Google Store or select retailers like Amazon, you can buy the Google Pixel 6a and get the Google Pixel Buds for free (opens in new tab).