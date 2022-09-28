Is Google about to launch a foldable phone at the Pixel event?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The slew of leaks and rumours surrounding Google's October 6th launch event seems to be never ending. We know that the Google Pixel 7 range of phones will be unveiled along with the Google Pixel Watch and some Google Nest products.

Now, reputable leaker, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), has tweeted a list of devices he expects to see at next week's launch. Brar has already revealed the Google Pixel 7 leaked specs as well as those for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

He lists seven devices that he expects to see: the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch that we are already aware of, a Nest Wi-Fi Pro and a Nest Doorbell, plus previews of the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Google Pixel Fold: what do we know?

All of the best foldable phones have Google to thank for their OS. And since Google have invested time into creating Android 12L specifically for foldable devices, you can understand why they would want to get involved.

Google reportedly struck a deal with Samsung to manufacture a folding display as far back as February 2021. Even Google's own coding appears to show a foldable phone is imminent, as leaked portions of camera code seem to be written for a mystery foldable device. I'd expect to see the in-bezel front facing camera replace a camera notch, as was patented by Google.

Rumours have gone back and forth over a late 2022 release, and, while that would be unexpected this late in the day, it's not impossible. Far more likely, however, is a teaser for a 2023 release.

Google Pixel Tablet: what do we know?

Unlike the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet did make an appearance at Google I/O. We don't know a great deal about it yet, but it's expected to come in standard and Pro variants.

Rumours suggest a 10.95-inch display could be in the works too, with a Tensor G1 chipset 4GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Like the Pixel Fold, I'd be surprised to see this released before the end of the year, but we could see a full teaser for a 2023 release, particularly as Google go all-in on rivalling Apple's ecosystem.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro and Nest Doorbell: what do we know?

Brar suggests that we could see a Nest Wi-Fi Pro and a new Nest Doorbell as part of the event.

Quite what could change for these devices is unclear, though. Personally, I'd expect a Pro model of their Wi-Fi routers to offer ethernet connectivity and compatibility with Wi-Fi 6.

As for the Nest Doorbell, expect to see a new version of the wired model. 9to5Google (opens in new tab) shared some details extracted from a Google Home update which hint at the design. The key upgrade here, aside from being more visually aligned with the battery-powered model, is support for 24/7 continuous video history recording, via the Nest Aware subscription.

Can't wait for the Google Pixel Fold?