The Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order freebie just got even better

Well, today's the day! Google's launch event for the Google Pixel 7 range and the Google Pixel Watch will take place later today – you can keep up with all the latest news on the Pixel 7 in T3's Google Pixel event live blog.

A series of leaks of the past few weeks have left us with little doubt over what is coming, though formal details have yet to be confirmed.

Now, in the latest leaked information, renowned tipster Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) has unveiled a boost to the free gift given with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders.

Previous leaks suggested that early adopters of the Google Pixel 7 would receive a free set of the Pixel Buds Pro, while those opting for the Pixel 7 Pro would net a free Google Pixel Watch.

Now, Quandt has revealed that European consumers pre-ordering the Google Pixel 7 Pro will get the costlier 4G variant of the Google Pixel Watch, not the Wi-Fi only model as previously expected. That's a substantial gift – the Pixel Watch 4G has been rumoured to retail around €429. That's almost half the expected cost of a Pixel 7 Pro.

What's more, Quandt suggests that this offer will be available through popular retailer O2. Previous assumptions were that such generous free gifts would only be available direct through Google, but this appears to not be the case.

Quandt also suggested the UK pricing would be £599 for the Pixel 7 and £849 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: key features

Leaked Google Pixel 7 Pro specs suggest we're getting a familiar, but refined device. The headline new feature is the Tensor G2 chipset, which comes to both devices and looks to give a boost of around 10% over the previous generation Tensor G1.

There's some additional camera wizardry, too. The telephoto lens will get 5x zoom, and there's mention of "Movie Motion Blur" and "Macro Focus", which suggests some software updates on the camera side.

All of that will sit behind a 6.7-inch, LTPO QHD+ 120Hz display, and is available with top specs of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Can't wait for the Google Pixel 7 Pro?