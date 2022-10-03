Google Pixel 7 is much more appealing with these free gifts

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're now just days away from the launch of the Google Pixel 7 range, and the flow of news surrounding the flagship Android phone never stops.

The event, which will see the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro launch alongside the Google Pixel Watch and some new Google Nest smart home devices, will happen live on October 6th.

Now, we have more good news for early adopters of the Pixel 7 as leaks from Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) reveal some sumptuous free gifts for pre-ordering the new phones.

According to Quandt, those that pre-order the Google Pixel 7 will receive a free set of the Pixel Buds Pro, while those who opt for the Pixel 7 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch.

That's a massive freebie – a UK price leak for the Pixel Watch has it rumoured to start from £339. It's also a fantastic starting point for building a Google Pixel ecosystem.

Quandt also suggests that these are UK pre-order gifts. At this time, there is no confirmation of what deals may be available in other locations. There are also no details surrounding where these deals will be offered, though I'd strongly suspect that these will be exclusively available through Google.

Google Pixel launch event: everything we know

As mentioned, we know we're going to see the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, as well as the Pixel Watch. Google leaked images of a green variant of the Nest doorbell, suggesting that we'll see some new options – or at the very least, some more fashionable colours – there.

We're also expecting to see glimpses of a Pro variant for the Google Nest Wi-Fi, which could do with a refresh to make use of WiFi 6, and the Google Pixel Tablet, which has appeared in recent promotional material.

Personally, I'm hoping to see Google take on the world of foldable phones with a Pixel Fold. There are suggestions that Google's first foldable offering could rival the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, though we've not seen a single leak for this, which suggests it's unlikely to appear.