Google Pixel 7 is much more appealing with these free gifts

You could snag a Google Pixel Watch or some Google Pixel Buds – here's how

Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 7
(Image credit: Google)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

We're now just days away from the launch of the Google Pixel 7 range, and the flow of news surrounding the flagship Android phone never stops.

The event, which will see the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro launch alongside the Google Pixel Watch and some new Google Nest smart home devices, will happen live on October 6th.

Now, we have more good news for early adopters of the Pixel 7 as leaks from Roland Quandt (opens in new tab) reveal some sumptuous free gifts for pre-ordering the new phones. 

According to Quandt, those that pre-order the Google Pixel 7 will receive a free set of the Pixel Buds Pro, while those who opt for the Pixel 7 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch. 

That's a massive freebie – a UK price leak for the Pixel Watch has it rumoured to start from £339. It's also a fantastic starting point for building a Google Pixel ecosystem.

Quandt also suggests that these are UK pre-order gifts. At this time, there is no confirmation of what deals may be available in other locations. There are also no details surrounding where these deals will be offered, though I'd strongly suspect that these will be exclusively available through Google.

Google Pixel launch event: everything we know

As mentioned, we know we're going to see the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, as well as the Pixel Watch. Google leaked images of a green variant of the Nest doorbell, suggesting that we'll see some new options – or at the very least, some more fashionable colours – there.

We're also expecting to see glimpses of a Pro variant for the Google Nest Wi-Fi, which could do with a refresh to make use of WiFi 6, and the Google Pixel Tablet, which has appeared in recent promotional material.

Personally, I'm hoping to see Google take on the world of foldable phones with a Pixel Fold. There are suggestions that Google's first foldable offering could rival the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, though we've not seen a single leak for this, which suggests it's unlikely to appear.

TOPICS
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Trainee Online Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism. With a passion for all things digital, he specialises in mobile phones, wearable technology, smart homes and TVs. Sam is an expert on Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBook's. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, golfer and watch lover.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals