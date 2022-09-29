Google Pixel Watch suddenly looks less appealing after UK price leak

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most of the most anticipated products this year. Set to launch alongside the Google Pixel 7 range of phones and a host of Google Nest smart home products, the Pixel watch signals Google's first foray into the smartwatch category.
The Pixel Watch has been the subject of a number of leaks over the last few weeks, leaving us with a relatively clear picture of what to expect from the new device.
Now, only a week before the Google Pixel launch event, expected UK pricing for the Pixel Watch has leaked, revealing a much more challenging price point than previous estimations.
Google Pixel Watch Price
According to renowned leaker, Roland Quandt (opens in new tab), the Pixel Watch base model will start at £339 in the UK. That's more expensive than the Apple Watch SE and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
There will be a higher price model with 4G capability too, likely to land around £380.
We reported on a previous leak last week, which suggested that the base model would debut between £220 and £320. That leak also revealed three colours – Chalk, Charcoal and Obsidian – with an exciting fourth in Hazel leaked later on.
Google Pixel event: what to expect
The new generation of Pixel phones is going to be announced, along with the Pixel Watch. Nest smart home products are also mentioned, and Google just leaked a new Nest Doorbell which we expect to see. We're also expecting a Pro variant of the Google Nest Wi-Fi, which could do with an update to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6.
Rumours about the Google Pixel Tablet seem to be coming true, but a Pixel foldable phone was also rumoured. The latter hasn't seen the light of day thus far, aside from a handful of patents, so it's arguably the least likely to feature.
Google's launch event will take place on October 6th 2022 at 10AM EST / 3PM BST.