The new Apple Watch SE could be the best Apple Watch for most people

Apple has just announced the second generation of the cheaper Apple Watch, called the new Apple Watch SE, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at today's Apple Event.

Just like the first generation Apple Watch SE, this exciting update to the Apple Watch lineup is the perfect smartwatch for people who don't need the latest and much more expensive Apple Watch Series 8 (or Apple Watch Ultra).

It replaces the now ancient Apple Watch Series 3 as the cheapest model in Apple's smartwatch lineup, this mimics Apple's approach with the iPhone SE compared to top-end iPhones.

The second generation Apple Watch SE uses the same design as the first generation SE, but features the latest S8 processor (which is the same used in the Apple Watch Series 8).

Where the Apple Watch SE differs from the Series 8 is that it won't feature the new temperature sensor.

It does, however, offer a core Apple Watch experience, including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Emergency SOS, as well as the new Crash Detection feature and a completely redesigned back case. That's certainly enough features for most people, and we're sure it'll make it onto our list of best Apple Watches once we've had a chance to review it.

We also think the original Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches for kids, and we can't see that changing with the Apple Watch SE 2.

The second generation Apple Watch SE will be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes – in Aluminium only. It's now available in three colours.

The new Apple Watch SE starts at £259 / $249, that's lower than the previous Apple Watch SE.

Still, it has a great screen, excellent fitness features, health tech such as fall detection, a sleek design, fast performance, and the best smartphone integration of any wearable (as long as you have an iPhone too, of course).

The Apple Watch SE will be available in stores beginning Friday, September 16th.