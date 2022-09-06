Refresh

The leaked image showing the new, larger Apple Watch Pro casing. (Image credit: Sonny Dickson) This is how big the Apple Watch Pro smartwatch is I wrote earlier on today that we're now expecting a 'Pro' Apple Watch Series 8, and that it was going to be larger than the standard Series 8 watch, too. Well, now we've got our first look at just how big the Apple Watch Pro is going to be, with a leaker showing the case size in context of other models. The images, which can be seen above and below, come courtesy of leaker Sonny Dickson (opens in new tab), who shows the new 49mm pro-grade Apple Watch case next to a 45mm Series 7/8 and a 41mm Series 7/8, too. The images also confirm that the Pro will have a physical button on the left hand side. (Image credit: Sonny Dickson) We also see both clear and black casing in the images, and the design of the casing has been validated by Apple insider Mark Gurman, too, adding big weight behind the validity of these images. What is immediately obvious from these images is that the Apple Watch Pro is going to dwarf both pre-existing Apple Watch sizes, and especially the smaller 41mm sizing. With the rumored new flat screen design, and the large 49mm size, it is now expected that the Pro will offer its owner a 2-inch screen. As I wrote below, this extra screen real estate is theorised to be used to show even more fitness tracking metrics.

iPhone 14 dummy models have leaked repeatedly in the run up to Wednesday's Apple event. (Image credit: Weibo) Let's talk iPhone 14 models As T3 has reported on at length, this year Apple's iPhone 14 range is expected to deliver four models. These iPhone 14 models include: 1. iPhone 14 2. iPhone 14 Plus/Max 3. iPhone 14 Pro 4. iPhone 14 Pro Max Now, the eagle eyed among you will notice that there is no iPhone 14 Mini in that list of handsets, and that's because every rumor we've seen break cover so far points to Apple ditching its small form factor handset this year. It looks like there will be no successor to the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Mini is being replaced in the line-up with the iPhone 14 Plus (which also might be called the iPhone 14 Max), which will offer the same spec as the standard iPhone 14 but with a bigger screen. This will give us two iPhone 14 screen sizes. The 6.1-inch screen option available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as a 6.68-inch screen option available on the iPhone 14 Plus/Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The obvious take away from this is that lovers of big screens are going to be well served with the iPhone 14 range, but those who prefer compact devices will not have an option. I personally don't feel that 6.1-inch devices are particularly small, even though I admit they aren't exactly pocket bursters, and I do feel that 6.7-inch screens, especially with a case on, are definitely too big to comfortably fit in a pocket. So I have mixed feelings here. Clearly, the iPhone 13 Mini didn't sell well enough for Apple to consider keeping it. If only Apple could offer a foldable clamshall iPhone that delivered flagship specs in a compact, pocket-friendly form factor!

Enhanced family sharing features are coming in iOS 16. (Image credit: Apple) iOS 16 is about to deliver iPhone users some great new features The one thing not a lot of people are talking about in regards to the Far Out Apple event is the public launch of iOS 16, which will ship with the new iPhone 14 handsets. The lack of talk is quite understandable, really, as iOS 16 has been around in beta form for months and its big new features written about at length, but it is in my mind worth remembering that it's about to deliver a big experience upgrade to iPhone users across the globe. Indeed, T3's own writer Carrie Marshall has been using the iOS 16 beta and has previously noted that "it’s made me really excited about the iPhone 14" and that "iOS 16 feels so much fresher and more personal". Highlight new iOS 16 features include: 1. A new lock screen – more personalisation 2. Messages upgraded – edit sent messages 3. New enhanced Apple Maps – multi-stop routing transferable over Apple devices 4. More family sharing options – screen time requests and a family iCloud photo library 5. In camera app translation – Google Lens-style translation within Camera There's plenty more, too, including extra memoji, paste edits in photos, more fitness tracking without an Apple Watch and a cool new 'Handoff' feature, that lets you seamlessly transition calls between Mac, iPad and iPhone. Obviously, the easiest way to get all these new features out of the gate will be to upgrade to iPhone 14, but iOS 16 will come to at least recent previous gen iPhones at some point, so even if you're not planning on a hardware upgrade this year, eventually you'll be able to benefit from this iOS 16 goodness.

A foldable iPhone concept image, as created by talented designer Antonio De Rosa. (Image credit: Antonio De Rosa) A foldable iPhone? Everything we know points to no For the last few years there's been constant talk about Apple following in Samsung's footsteps and releasing a folding phone, and there's been plenty of really impressive concepts created by designers, such as the one above by the talented Antonio De Rosa (opens in new tab). However, despite Samsung now into the fourth generation of its foldable phones, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 now on the market, everything we've heard in the folding phone rumor mill points to another no show on Wednesday from Apple. The most concrete information we have about a folding iPhone to date comes from tech tipster Jon Prosser (opens in new tab), who says that Apple has tested both clamshell and folding book foldable phone designs and that it is moving forward with the former. However, Prosser has also said that Apple's folding phone development is still in the early stages and that a launch shouldn't be expected until 2023, 2024 or even 2025. This time frame has been backed up (opens in new tab) by other analysts, including display analyst Ross Young and Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo. My take on all this is that people need to stop flipping out (see what I did there!) over an Apple foldable. Yes, on the one side, I do feel Apple is starting to lose the innovation battle on the high street to Samsung due to the latter's pioneering work on foldable phones, but also foldables have been (and still are to a large degree) so expensive that their uptake to date hasn't been massive. Samsung reported some very encouraging Galaxy Z Flip 3 sales numbers recently, and I'm sure its Z Flip 4 will shift well, too. However, I don't feel Apple has missed the boat here on foldables, and won't do in the next year or two either. Providing Apple gets its first foldable right, then I see it entering the market just as foldables become properly affordable to most people. Apple has shown it often doesn't matter one jot if you're first to a market, but how well you time your entry into it, and just how good your product eventually is. I feel Apple can make a brilliant folding phone, but 2022 is not going to be the year it launches it.

A pro-grade new extreme sports Apple Watch has been rumored for announcement at this week's Apple event. (Image credit: Apple) Is Apple Watch Pro going to be the "one more thing"? One of the most exciting recent rumors to break cover about Wednesday's Apple event is that a 'Pro' variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 might be launching, which is something that has got editor-in-chief of T3, Mat Gallagher, as well as a lot of other smartwatch enthusiasts very excited. The Apple Watch Series 8 Pro tip came from regular (and pretty darn reliable) Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who penned a piece for Bloomberg (opens in new tab) with the headline 'Apple plans extreme sports watch with larger screen, metal case'. Gurman isn't stingy with details, either, stating that the new extreme sports-geared Apple Watch will boast a bigger battery and a 7 per cent larger screen that will measure almost 2 inches diagonally. The screen will have a resolution of about 410x502 pixels and its extra real estate, Gurman theorises, could be used to show more fitness metrics. The bullish nature of Gurman's report, and the granular detail of the product, makes me think the tipster is right on this. What also makes me feel a 'Pro' Apple Watch is coming is that the smartwatch market is now packed full of powerful rival watches that offer this more extreme profile, and Apple currently doesn't have an answer for that. You only have to look at the bona fides on offer by rugged, extreme smartwatches like the Garmin Fenix 7X to see that Apple isn't equipped to compete at this end of the market right now, so a pro-grade watch makes sense.

(Image credit: Andrew O'Hara) Leaked AirPods Pro 2 charging case CAD renders break cover One of the products that has gained big traction just in the last few days is the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which is now expected to launch at the Far Out Apple event on Wednesday. And while we still don't have eyes on the actually earbuds, we do now have eyes on what appear to be leaked CAD renders of the AirPods Pro 2 charging case. The renders were surfaced by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara (opens in new tab), who while saying he can't "guarantee accuracy", does say they are "cool to see regardless". The renders are notable as they lean into previous rumors about the AirPods Pro 2 charging case, in that it is rumored to come with a lanyard anchor and speakers for its new Find My functionality. From my point of view both of these upgrades make sense, although I don't think I'd make use of the lanyard anchor. Speakers so that the charging case can emit a sound to help you find it with Apple's Find My functionality, though, does sound like something I'd use, as I'm always misplacing my tech. Being totally honest, though, charging case upgrades aren't going to be the deal maker for me (or many AirPods users I am sure) when deciding whether to buy AirPods Pro 2 – it's all going to come down to the audiophile credentials. And, with powerful new true wireless earbuds such as the Sony WF-1000XM4, Philips Fidelio T1, and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds now on the market, Apple is going to have to step up its pro offering to stay competitive.

The iPhone 14 is rumored to come equipped with last year's A15 Bionic processor, as used in the iPhone 13 Pro. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 14 processor details reportedly leak Now this is an interesting development. Trusted Reviews (opens in new tab), picking up on a report from the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), says that this year's iPhone 14 could very well use last year's iPhone 13 Pro's processor. The WSJ's Tim Higgins is the man with the info, claiming the iPhone 14 will use the A15 Bionic CPU, meaning that compared to the iPhone 13 the new iPhone will boast a 25 per cent graphics performance boost. Higgins also states that it is likely that only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will get the all new A16 Bionic chip. My take on this is that it doesn't really matter. Apple silicon is already orders of magnitude better than anything else on the market today, smoking the best of Android easily, and most people will have more than enough power with the already ludicrously fast A15 Bionic chip. I mean, really, most iPhone users just need their processor and graphics chip to open WhatsApp and play Candy Crush Saga, so any narrative about the iPhone 14 being disappointing or not delivering because it uses last year's Pro processor seems logically flawed.