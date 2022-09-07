iPhone 14 Plus is Apple's all-new phone – but I miss the iPhone Mini already

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At Apple's 'Far Out' event, hosted 7th September, the North American tech powerhouse introduced an all-new iPhone: the iPhone 14 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display; it sits alongside the 'standard' iPhone 14 and its smaller 6.1-inch display.

So now there's an iPhone 14 for everyone, right? Well, I'm not so sure. The introduction of the Plus model, which is all-new for the iPhone series, seemingly means we need to wave bye-bye to the iPhone Mini model entirely. As there's no iPhone 14 Mini to be seen anywhere.

If you're in the market for a small iPhone then, well, you'll have to fall back to the iPhone SE (2022), which features a 4.7-inch screen and is positively diddy. But it's also got pretty big bezels and, to me, just looks a bit dated. The iPhone 13 Mini from 2021, with its 5.4-inch display, is that minor step up from that, delivering more screen real-estate while still being super pocket-friendly. Surely I can't be the only one to miss the Mini, can I?

iPhone 14 Plus features: What's new?

(Image credit: Apple)

That said, the iPhone 14 Plus clearly will have a big market: its 6.7-inch display is realistically the rough average of a phone these days, as that's what you'll find in almost any Android competitor. It's arguably what entry-level iPhone users have been asking for in the journey for better battery life and more screen real-estate but without a giant price hike – the Plus has the same screen size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but won't cost nearly as much. That's its key sell.

The iPhone 14 Plus has plenty of other features to sell it, though, from Emergency SOS via satellite (that's free for two years, there's a charge after), to a new 12-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor than its predecessor (but not the next-gen step-up of the higher-resolution iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models).

So how much will you need to pay for an iPhone 14 Plus? It's $899 in the USA, with UK and other territory pricing TBC. You can pre-order from Friday 9th September, with availability from 7th October – some weeks later than the standard iPhone 14. Still, if you're pining for a small phone then look to the iPhone 13 instead, as it'll cost you a few hundred less (check the widget below).