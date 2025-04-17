New iPhone 17 Pro Max renders give us the best look yet at the flagship phone
This is going to cause a stir
Quick Summary
A new render has compiled all of the rumours about the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
That's a big departure from iPhone designs of old.
If you're an iPhone fan, chances are you're already looking forward to the next big release from the brand. Historically, we see the next generation of its flagship handsets around September each year, though the ever-turning rumour mill ensures we get a pretty good idea beforehand.
This year, the iPhone 17 range will have a lot riding on it. The brand has had a strong start to 2025, with the launch of the iPhone 16e and a first ever Q1 lead over Samsung.
Now, we've got the best look yet at the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. That comes from renowned concept maker, 4RMD, who has created the renders based on the flurry of leaks and rumours we've heard so far.
As you've probably already guessed, they're interesting to look at. We've already reported on the design changes expected for the new handsets, which in the case of the Pro Max includes a wholly new camera bar.
That spans the full width of the handset, with the camera modules themselves in the same spot, and the flash and microphone shifted to the far side of the case. Think of the Google Pixel 9 camera bar but about twice the size and you're in the right ballpark.
Elsewhere, the renders suggest a return of Touch ID via the haptic camera button which launched on the iPhone 16 range. It's also said to feature a Dynamic Island which is 30% smaller than the current devices.
The cameras are also expected to get a boost. A rear trio of 48MP sensors are expected with a 5x optical zoom on the periscope telephoto sensor. Still, it's the front-facing camera which is arguably more exciting, which the video suggests could be a 24MP unit.
Of course, all of this is speculation – we won't know the actual specs of the device until the range launches later in the year. Still, it's fun to think about. Ultimately, if the device showcased here were to launch at the end of the year, it would probably be quite a hit among the iPhone crowd.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
