New iPhone 17 Pro case leak shows a peculiar looking design

Quick Summary A leaked case design for the iPhone 17 Pro models looks really bizarre. It comes after leaked design changes which show a new camera bump.

With the impending launch of the iPhone 17 range looming on the horizon, its only right that leaks and rumours about all manner of features are coming out of the woodwork. We've already seen a lot of information come out, and the latest report will certainly add fuel to that fire.

That comes from Majin Bu – a notorious tech insider – who has shared CAD renders of the cases which are said to be used on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. For those who haven't been keeping up, those models are set to have a significant design change, with a long, thick camera bar at the top.

If you already weren't a fan, brace yourself – these rumoured case designs aren't going to do much to win your favour. They appear to show a bracing which goes across the camera bar, separating the elements on the left- and right-hand side of the bar.

It's certainly an interesting look. Many already had raised eyebrows over the design of the handset, which is a stark departure from the iPhone 16 Pro models and others in the brand's history.

The case only furthers that, by separating the elements on either end of the bar. It's a really peculiar decision, which effectively separates the camera bar into two parts.

It's the latest in a long line of changes which are said to be arriving on the new models. These two devices have the large side-to-side camera bar, while the new iPhone 17 Air is said to pack a similar edge-to-edge design, but with just a single sensor and a slimmer panel.

In fact, it's only the base model of the new range which is said to look familiar, with a camera bump that is almost identical to the iPhone 16, according to leaked rumours. There will certainly be a lot to talk about if these phones look like this upon release.