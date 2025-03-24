iPhone 17 Pro could make your MagSafe charger redundant, if new dummy models are true

Quick Summary New dummies have been showcased for the iPhone 17 range. And it could point to a potential issue.

With the launch of a new range of iPhones expected later in the year, it's no surprise that the rumour mill is turning furiously. Every tech leaker in the kingdom is primed and ready to showcase their tidbits, hoping to shape the narrative a little further.

The latest comes from a renowned name in the space – Majin Bu. They shared images of the dummy units for the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Air, and one in particular has caused quite a stir.

We've already seen a number of leaks and rumours about the iPhone 17 Air, complete with its Google Pixel 9-esque camera bar. But it's actually the Pro variant which has caught our eye this time out.

That one features an elongated camera bar which extends along the entire top edge of the handset. It retains the cameras themselves on one edge, with the flash, microphone and Lidar sensor on the other.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air pic.twitter.com/DkVDsfMz1NMarch 23, 2025

That design may well limit which MagSafe chargers and accessories users can enjoy, though. The lip of the camera bump looks mighty close to the MagSafe charger itself, which will surely render some of the bulkier options on the market obsolete.

It should also breed a new generation of MagSafe compatible devices, which utilise a more slender profile to fit within the new confines. That would certainly be something to look forward to, and would make the accessories more appealing across the board.

With the expected launch window for these devices still around six months away, there's certainly no guarantee that what we're seeing now will be the finished article. We've seen a number of rumours flood the market in recent years, only for things to be amended at the last hour.

Still, we've seen these designs coming from a number of different sources, which certainly lends them some added credence. It will certainly be interesting to see how the redesign is marketed by the brand, which has usually been a pillar of minimalism and consistency.