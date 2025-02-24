iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be the opposite of pocket-friendly

Quick Summary Leaked images of the iPhone 17 Pro Max have been leaked. They show off a new design which could be a pocket-buster.

If you're a fan of the best iPhones out there, you're rarely left wanting in terms of new releases. The brand has a staggered release schedule, meaning we get something shiny and new every few months.

Just last week, we saw the launch of the iPhone 16e. That's a reworking of the old iPhone SE range, and features a decent spec sheet for the money.

Still, if you hanker for something a little more premium, fear not – the brand's core range usually drops in the Autumn, meaning a new update isn't too long away. Now, a new leak has given us a good look at the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The images – shared by renowned tech tipster, Sonny Dickson, on Twitter – show off a render of the handset in a clear case. The most notable difference there is the rear camera module, which appears to now extend across the entire width of the handset.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson via X)

That appears to show the LIDAR sensor and the microphone moved over to the right hand side of the module, rather than keeping them tucked in close to the camera module itself.

It's a peculiar-looking thing – and it could make the device a whole lot larger overall. Let's face it, the Pro Max is never going to win any awards for its svelte size. The current iPhone 16 Pro Max features a pocket-busting 6.9-inch display, making it the largest in the lineup.

Add the bulkier back shown in these renders and it may well become something which is too cumbersome for most users. It's certainly an interesting development, too – the brand's back panel design has been relatively familiar for a while, but now looks set to see some serious change.

We also saw leaked renders for the rumoured iPhone 17 Air recently. Those showcased an entirely new camera bar design, which was reminiscent of the Google Pixel 9.