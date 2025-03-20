iPhone 17 Air case leak seems to confirm Pixel-like design

Quick Summary A leaked image for the case of the new iPhone 17 Air has appeared. It looks like a serious redesign is in store.

It's fair to say the iPhone is just about the most popular handset on the market right now. Apple's marketing and consistency has built a dedicated legion of fans who buy in droves year after year.

Still, it looks like its next collection of handsets could include a whole host of changes. We've already heard a lot of talk about the rumoured iPhone 17 Air. That's said to be a slim phone, which will sit in the range alongside a base model and the two Pro variants.

Now, a leaked image – said to be of the case for the handset – might have given away its design. The image was shared by Sonny Dickson on Twitter, and showcases the design of the camera, which utilises a camera bar very similar to the design of the Google Pixel 9.

If that name rings a bell, by the way, it's because Dickson is the same source who shared images of the dummy models for the range earlier this week. The case appears to match the design shown of the dummy, which adds some weight to the rumours.

Here’s your first look at a case for the iPhone 17 Air. If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case. pic.twitter.com/Qx4Smzh5ZoMarch 19, 2025

The resulting design will look seriously peculiar to iPhone lovers. The current silhouette has been in use for so long that anything would probably look a little strange, but the move to a full-width camera bar is almost certainly going to cause some drama.

Perhaps more interestingly, the design of all four devices appears to be slightly different. That's something which Apple isn't really known for – normally, their handsets all follow a similar theme in terms of design.

Regardless, it looks like an interesting handset. It seems unlikely that it will be the first slim handset on the market – that crown looks set to be tied up by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in the coming weeks.