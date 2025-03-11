Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official details emerge, but also one big compromise
We expected this to happen
Quick Summary
There's a compromise coming to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
But is it really bad news?
Lovers of Android phones are in for an exciting few months. After the flurry of new handsets at the start of the year, you might think the excitement was all wrapped up.
You'd be wrong, though. Samsung is almost single-handedly ensuring that there's still some excitement for fans, with talk of a slim phone hitting the market soon.
That's called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and has been shown off already at the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch event. However, new information suggests there may be one fairly significant concession in the spec sheet.
The news comes from 91Mobiles via a certification listing, and suggests that the battery capacity will be smaller than that of the base model from the core S25 range. Frankly, the only news here is the confirmation, as it was pretty much expected that the smaller chassis would force the battery to be a lesser size.
In actual fact, I'm pleasantly surprised by the rated capacity. The report suggests a 3,900mAh cell, which is only 100mAh smaller than the base model of the series.
If it proves true, that would be seriously impressive. I'd anticipated something significantly reduced – more in the 3,500mAh area. Losing just 2.5% of the battery capacity would certainly be less of a compromise than we'd initially thought.
It's not the only leak about the model. Popular tipster, Ice Universe, took to Twitter to showcase a render of the handset. That suggests that the bezel will be the same size as the S25 Ultra, but with a screen size of around 6.7-inches.
It's shaping up to be an exciting handset. I'm certainly not convinced by the need for a slimmer device, but there's no denying that the handset sounds pretty killer. Pricing will determine its overall success, but with a little over a month until it's slated to launch, we shouldn't need to wait too long to find out.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
