Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release window leaks again... and it's soon

Quick Summary A new report suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be here soon. That comes from a trusted source, and corroborates previous reports.

If you've been keeping a close eye on the best phone in 2025 fight, you'll know that two of the major players look set to throw a spanner in the works. Ever-present at the cutting edge of innovation, Samsung and Apple both seem to have one goal for the year – unveil a slim phone.

Early indications suggest that the first victory will go to the Android phone. Apple's iPhone 17 Air looks set to be unveiled alongside the rest of its core iPhone lineup in the Autumn.

By comparison, we've already seen the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – and now the launch date has been leaked. It comes from reliable tech insider, Max Jambor, and corroborates previous reports which suggest an April launch is coming.

We'd previously heard rumours of an April 16th launch date, which would be corroborated by Jambor's tweet. If true, that would mean we're just six weeks away from the unveiling of the new handset.

While we don't exactly have a full picture of the specs, we can certainly build a picture of the handset based on rumours. For starters, let's talk about the key feature of this handset – slimness. Rumours suggest it will sit just 6.4mm thick, which is slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S25.

On the rear of the handset, only two cameras are shown. The main sensor is widely reported to be a 200MP unit – similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – but different reports have flipped back and forth over the ultra-wide sensor.

Some initial leaks said that would be a 12MP sensor, though the consensus seems to be more settled on a 50MP unit now. That's a much more appealing prospect, too, as the difference between the resolution of a 200MP and 12MP sensor would surely have caused issues in use.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The device is also expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. It's also said to pack a meagre 3,900mAh battery, with only 25W charging speeds expected.

It's certainly an interesting sounding spec sheet – as is probably to be expected with a new product category. We'll certainly look to gain some more insight over the coming weeks, to gauge just how successful this might be.