Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date revealed by "inside sources"

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date may have just been revealed. That's according to a new report from South Korea.

If you've been thinking the world of phones has been stagnant for a little while, good news – it probably won't be for much longer. Whether you like it or not, it looks like a new wave of slim phones is coming to the market this year.

Much has been rumoured about the iPhone 17 Air – which is anticipated to launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 range in the autumn – but that's not the only handset involved. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has already been announced and showcased, as part of the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch.

Now, a date for its release has been leaked. The news comes from the Korean news outlet, Seoul Economic Daily, and suggests the device could arrive in a matter of weeks.

It cites unnamed industry sources, who claim that the launch will take place on the 16th of April. That's just a few weeks away, and should pre-date Apple's offering by the best part of half a year.

It's not just the date which was unveiled, either. The report goes on to discuss a host of different specs for the model. For starters, there are said to be three colours on offer – light blue, black and silver. All of those are fairly safe picks, but it's more of a range than I'd anticipated.

Perhaps more important is the expected initial production volume. That's said to be as little as 40,000 units – far less than most other devices. For context, the anticipated Samsung Galaxy G Fold – the brand's tri-fold handset – is expected to be a rarity with five times that, while the S24 Ultra is said to have sold just shy of 16 million units.

The report suggests that figure is less than 1% of the monthly production for the brand. In my opinion, that means one of two things – either the model will be locked to certain regions, and not offered globally, or Samsung is already anticipating it being unpopular. Either way, that probably means the price is going to be on the higher side, too.

With just over seven weeks until the expected launch date, we'll have to wait and see what's on offer.