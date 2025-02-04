Samsung Galaxy G Fold could shake up the foldable market forever

Quick Summary Samsung is planning a big shake-up for the foldable phone space. It's G Fold is a tri-fold unit – and I'm excited.

While the current crop of foldable phones offer something cool and different, there's still a way to go. For decades, sci-fi shows have provided us with ideas of what might one day be possible – like a small device which can unfurl into something larger for productivity.

That came to life earlier this year with the Huawei Mate XT, but it's not the only device out there. Samsung is also heading to market, with its device called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold.

We've just heard a fresh slew of rumours about that one, and it looks set to be a really innovative handset. The news comes from Yuex1122 – a well-known tipster with a track record for showcasing information from industry sources in Korea.

The first news is a negative for those eager to get their hands on the product – it might not be here as soon as we thought. The handset has been rumoured for a 2025 launch, but the tipster cites Ross Young, suggesting it is more likely to arrive in early 2026.

They go on to confirm the naming convention – Samsung Galaxy G Fold, owing to the folding arrangement – as well as the dimensions. It's said to be 9.96 inches when fully unfurled, by a height of 6.54 inches. The weight is also said to be roughly the same as the Huawei, though the report notes that Samsung's design is slightly thicker.

The folding method mentioned above is slightly different to that of the Huawei. It sees the two outer panels fold into the middle, creating a G-shaped final product.

It's also the part of the rumoured handset I'm most concerned by. By its very nature, that design is going to be chunky. However, it's also going to pose a problem on the side which has to fold around two sides – when you're doing that with flat panels, it's going to make for an odd, wide crease section.

I'm all for the innovation, though. As a big fan of foldable phone technology, this feels like a wonderful new sector to explore – I just hope Samsung can come in hot with this handset.