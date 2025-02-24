Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on video leaks... briefly
A Spanish hands-on video allegedly showed Samsung's superthin phone before it was pulled
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has allegedly appeared in a full hands-on video online.
The video itself has been removed from YouTube, but not before some managed to grab details and stills to share.
A video purportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in full appeared online over the weekend, but it has since been taken down.
Posted by a Spanish-speaking source, the YouTube video focused on what is claimed to be the forthcoming superthin smartphone, which was fully operational. It didn't seem to be a dummy unit and we even got to see it alongside other devices – proving just how thin it'll be.
Sadly, we can't show you the video itself as that is no longer available. However, renowned tech journalist and online leaker, Max Jambor, did manage to grab a few stills before it was removed, which he's posted on his X account.
First hands-on of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge! Via. https://t.co/OlsSIonT7G pic.twitter.com/mtL7xvCeTpFebruary 22, 2025
You can therefore see the rear of the alleged handset, how thin it is in comparison with what looks to be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and some of the specifications through the use of the AIDA64 app running on the device.
In the screengrabs, the Galaxy S25 Edge looks to have the same width as an unfolded Z Fold 6 – around 5.6mm. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2mm thick.
The S25 Edge measurement won't include the camera bump, but it's still impressive.
As for the specs (which were also "confirmed" by SamMobile), it seems the handset will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. It'll sport 256GB of storage (this particular model, anyway), and feature a 4,000mAh battery.
Naturally, there are some concessions to keep the body as thin as possible, and battery life could be one of them.
The AID64 app also suggests that the three cameras on the rear each use a 12-megapixel sensor, although that's based on software estimation rather than hardware resolution, so could be inaccurate when it comes to the final megapixels.
Perhaps most interesting is the timing of the leaked video. We don't know yet when Samsung plans to officially unveil its new phone, but this suggests we won't have long to wait.
Indeed, with Mobile World Congress due to start this coming weekend, it is possible that we could see a full announcement in a matter of days.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
