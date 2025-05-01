Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date leaks again, but this time from a trusted source

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could finally launch in mid-May if the latest reports are accurate. It's likely they are too, as trusted leaker Evan Blass suggests you should mark 13 May in your calendar.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year, it had a little surprise tucked up its sleeve. Alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company teased an additional, super slim model.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was subsequently shown off in a glass box during Mobile World Congress at the beginning of March, and there had been rumours it would finally launch properly in April.

Given we're now in May, that of course wasn't to be, but it looks like it's all go for this month instead.

Samsung itself has yet to officially reveal a launch date for its luxury phone, despite accidentally leaking pricing, but a source with a very good track record has now further supported previous rumours of a mid-May launch.

Leaker Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on X, has posted what looks like an official Samsung teaser for the Galaxy S25 Edge. The image has the tagline "Beyond Slim" and "13 Maggio 2025", which translates to 13 May 2025.

It supports a previous leak from Korean website Financial News that claimed Samsung would hold an event on 13 May for the handset. It also suggested the device would be available on 23 May in China and Korea, and globally by 30 May.

Based on leaked Canadian pricing details, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to start at CAD $1,679, which is roughly £920 / $1,215 / €1,073, although we wouldn't be surprised to see it start at £999 in the UK, $1,199 in the US, and €1,099.

In terms of specifications, there are plenty of rumours surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge, with claims it will measure just 5.84mm thick and feature a 6.7-inch display.

We know for sure that it will have a dual camera on the rear, with the possibility one is a 200-megapixel main camera, while the chipset under the hood is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.

For now, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S25 Edge, but with a couple of rumours now pointing towards 13 May, we will at least pencil that in our diaries.

