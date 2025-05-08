Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch official – and it's very soon
The revolutionary phone will be here in a matter of days
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date has been confirmed.
All will be revealed in just a few short days.
2025 looks set to be a landmark year in the phone industry. We've already seen uncharacteristically early iPhone launches, with the promise of more new and shiny things throughout the year.
One of the big trends seems to be that of slim phones. While I'm still slightly unsure of who asked for them, we're looking set to get an iPhone 17 Air and a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge before you need to buy a new calendar.
It's the Korean brand who are drawing first. Its offering is set to be unveiled on the 13th of May, as revealed by Samsung on its own blog. The online reveal will take place at 9am Korean Standard Time – that's 1am for those of us here in Blighty.
Sadly, that slightly more exclusive launch time may point to other exclusivities with the product. It's expected to launch in minimal numbers, which could put priority on a handful of markets over others. There are still suggestions of a global launch, though it looks like other markets will have to wait longer than Korea and China.
Still, it sounds like an interesting handset. Expected to be just 5.84mm thick, you'll almost miss it if it turns on its side too fast. Other rumours suggest a 200MP main sensor, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor expected inside.
All of that sounds like a pretty hot package. Leaked pricing also suggests it could be quite an attractive buy. Those numbers came from Canada, where things are expected to start at CA$1,679, which would place the device roughly around the £1,000 / $1,200 / €1,100 mark.
That's quite reasonable in the context of the brand's range, and could make this a fairly solid pick for those seeking a little more innovation in their Android phone. It's something which has been notably absent for a while now, so it's great to see at least something different hitting the shelves.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
