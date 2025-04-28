Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official prices leaked... by Samsung

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing has been leaked by the brand itself. It comes from the Samsung Canada website.

It's already been an impressive year for Samsung fans. As has become standard fare for the Korean brand, the new flagship range – the Samsung Galaxy S25 – launched in the early months.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. At the end of that presentation, the brand teased a new product called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That, we subsequently learned, was the brand's upcoming attempt at a slim phone.

There's still no word on when it will arrive. Some had suggested an April launch date, though that appears to have been pushed to May, according to more recent reports. Still, we now know about the pricing of the handset, after a leak from the brand itself.

That was spotted by noted tech leaker, Roland Quandt, who shared details from Samsung's Canadian site. Those showcase a pair of colours with both 256GB and 512GB of storage, priced at $1,678.99 and $1,858.99 respectively.

That equates to about £907 / $1,210 / AU$1,900, which is actually far more reasonable than previous reports had suggested. Of course, there's no guarantee that pricing will be a direct 1-to-1 translation – particularly in the USA where things are especially volatile right now.

Still, it's a nice change of pace. The device was always likely to sit towards the more premium end of the market, given its new form factor and associated R&D costs.

The leaked material also suggests two colour options will be available. Jet Black and Silver Titanium are the two on the list, which are certainly on the more utilitarian end of things.

That's perhaps to be expected, though – the device is expected to launch in very limited numbers and in only a handful of markets, which would make a more slender suite of colour options a sensible choice.

We'll be keeping a close eye on things over the coming weeks as we await a launch for the model.

