Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official prices leaked... by Samsung
The brand has leaked the price of its own device
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing has been leaked by the brand itself.
It comes from the Samsung Canada website.
It's already been an impressive year for Samsung fans. As has become standard fare for the Korean brand, the new flagship range – the Samsung Galaxy S25 – launched in the early months.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg. At the end of that presentation, the brand teased a new product called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. That, we subsequently learned, was the brand's upcoming attempt at a slim phone.
There's still no word on when it will arrive. Some had suggested an April launch date, though that appears to have been pushed to May, according to more recent reports. Still, we now know about the pricing of the handset, after a leak from the brand itself.
That was spotted by noted tech leaker, Roland Quandt, who shared details from Samsung's Canadian site. Those showcase a pair of colours with both 256GB and 512GB of storage, priced at $1,678.99 and $1,858.99 respectively.
That equates to about £907 / $1,210 / AU$1,900, which is actually far more reasonable than previous reports had suggested. Of course, there's no guarantee that pricing will be a direct 1-to-1 translation – particularly in the USA where things are especially volatile right now.
Still, it's a nice change of pace. The device was always likely to sit towards the more premium end of the market, given its new form factor and associated R&D costs.
The leaked material also suggests two colour options will be available. Jet Black and Silver Titanium are the two on the list, which are certainly on the more utilitarian end of things.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That's perhaps to be expected, though – the device is expected to launch in very limited numbers and in only a handful of markets, which would make a more slender suite of colour options a sensible choice.
We'll be keeping a close eye on things over the coming weeks as we await a launch for the model.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
New Samsung Galaxy foldable launch event leaked
This could be the date the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 arrive
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE still on for this year, but one leak curbs our excitement
This is an odd choice
By Sam Cross
-
Expected Samsung foldables could arrive later than expected this year
It could be a late launch for these foldables
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung finally announces Android 15 (One UI 7) release date for older phones
It's coming soon
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on video leaks... briefly
A Spanish hands-on video allegedly showed Samsung's superthin phone before it was pulled
By Rik Henderson
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge material rumours have got me really excited
This could be a game-changer for phone design
By Sam Cross
-
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could arrive this year – new leak shares key specs
New leaks suggest the specs of the Z Flip FE could be pretty impressive
By Sam Cross
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review: the unsung hero?
Has Samsung added enough to make the Galaxy S25 Plus appeal?
By Chris Hall