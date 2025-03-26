If the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge looks this good, where do I sign up?

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has appeared in a YouTube video showing off its slender build. The video features two dummy units of the device and compares them to the Galaxy S25 Ultra to help give an idea of just how thin it is.

Samsung has already announced several smartphones this year – we saw the Galaxy S25 series launch at the beginning of the year, followed by the Galaxy A56 and A36 in early March, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 are expected to appear later this summer.

But before the folding devices, there's a new phone coming that's hotly anticipated – ever since Samsung teased it during the Galaxy S25 launch.

There have been several reports surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and the device has appeared a couple of times in pictures online (mostly of a prototype taken at the S25 launch). As yet though, no one has managed to get a closer look – at least not the final device anyway.

(Image credit: The Sinza)

How slim is the Galaxy S25 Edge?

However, a YouTuber has posted a hands-on with what are claimed to be dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Edge (via Android Authority).

They are said to be representative of the device's dimensions, but they don't work so you can't see the display or anything.

The dummy units on Korean YouTuber The Sinza's channel look superb though, and detail just how slim the device is said to be. There's also a comparison with the Galaxy S25 Ultra showing the new device's slenderness.

It's measured as 5.84mm slim, which is marginally thicker than what is reported for the Apple iPhone 17 Air.

세계최초..직접 보여드림. 갤럭시S25 엣지 미리 보고 가세요. 목업 직접 공수해왔습니다 - YouTube Watch On

The video also shows the bottom of the device, which has an off-centred USB-C port, likely due to squishing these functions into such a slim build. The SIM tray is also positioned at the bottom.

There's a dual camera in the top left of the rear within a module rather than individual lenses, a look that's not too dissimilar from the Apple iPhone 16.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to be coming in three colour options of Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack, with the latter two shown in the YouTube video. The device is expected to be released in April, though there's no official date as yet.