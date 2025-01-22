Samsung just shocked everyone with the S25 Edge

Quick Summary
Samsung just teased a new device in the dying seconds of it's Unpacked event.
This is everything we know so far.
With the Samsung Galaxy S25 range having just been unveiled at an event in San Jose, California, you'd be forgiven for thinking the surprises were over. After all, we'd had a brief glimpse of the handsets, some talk of new features and even a moment or two on sustainability. Show's over, right? Roll credits?
Well, not quite. Samsung pulled the ol' one more thing on us, and showcased a new device – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. We only saw it for a few moments, with a handful of images and videos showcasing the device.
So, just what is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge? Well, it's hard to say. The most obvious answer is that it will be the heavily rumoured S25 Slim model, but under a new naming convention.
There wasn't a lot to gleam from the shots on offer, but it certainly seemed to resemble the renders we've seen from that handset. The device appeared to use two rear-mounted camera sensors, with a flat back panel.
The images show a teardown of the device in question. There's not loads to gleam from that either, frustratingly, but they do at least look slim. Maybe that's just wishful thinking.
Regardless, it's important to note that this doesn't look like a product for right now. Instead, this tease look likely to preface a release later in the year – or even for 2026.
We saw something similar last year with the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which was then on show at MWC in Barcelona. Whether the Edge will make an appearance in Barcelona remains to be seen, but it will certainly be a talking point between now and then.
Elsewhere, the brand unveiled its Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra models, with a focus on the AI capabilities over new hardware.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
