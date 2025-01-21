Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might not be US-bound, but there's good news for Brits

Quick Summary Samsung could give us a glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Slim during Unpacked tomorrow, although customers in the US and Canada might not be able to buy one. A leaked list of launch regions has appeared online that omits North America, although the UK and Australia are both included.

Rumours of a fourth member of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phone family continue to hit the internet and it seems that the "mystery" sibling could still make its debut at Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, as it's thought to be called, will likely only be teased rather than launched in full, but a new report claims to know which regions it's destined for.

A "trusted source" told Phone Arena that the Slim will be available in 39 countries in total, likely from May. However, there's not great news for customers in North America – neither the US nor Canada are on the list.

If it turns out to be true, those in the UK and Australia have better news – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is allegedly slated for release in both regions, along with Ireland and a host of other countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Weirdly though, while France and Portugal are also included, Germany and Spain are not.

It could be that the list is incomplete, of course – it is leaked information, after all – and if so, that could mean a reprieve for those in the States. It's also quite telling that Samsung's homeland of South Korea is missing from the list too, and we'd be amazed if the company didn't release its latest flagship phone there.

But still, it's not unusual for companies to focus on regions where it believes a handset will perform better, especially if the initial production run is more limited.

We guess we'll find out more very soon, as Galaxy Unpacked is set to kick off in San Jose tomorrow, 22 January, at 10am PST local time (6pm GMT). We'll be reporting live from the event itself and you should be able to watch it all unfold here on T3, too.

As for the leaked list of countries, you can find it in full below:

Afghanistan

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Caucasus

Croatia

Egypt

France

India

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Libya

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia/Montenegro

Singapore

Slovenia

South Africa

Srilanka

Switzerland

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

UAE

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vietnam