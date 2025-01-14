Samsung Galaxy Ring just got bigger, and so did its sleep-tracking features

Samsung is doubling down on sleep and wellness technology with the expansion of its Galaxy Ring and significant updates to the Samsung Health app.

Starting 22 January, the Galaxy Ring will be available in two new larger sizes, 14 and 15, expanding its range to sizes 5 through 15. This update ensures a more inclusive fit, making the sleek, lightweight smart ring accessible to more users.

But Samsung isn’t stopping at hardware. The Samsung Health app is receiving a robust update designed to provide deeper insights and actionable guidance for better sleep.

New features include Sleep Environment Report, which offers a detailed analysis of your sleep surroundings, helping you identify factors that may be disrupting your rest.

Sleep Time Guidance, a bedtime recommendation schedule based on personal sleep patterns and daily routines, also encourages healthier sleep habits.

There is also the new Mindfulness Tracker, which is said to combine mood tracking with guided breathing exercises and meditations to support mental health and improve sleep quality.

These enhancements align with Samsung’s broader AI-driven health strategy, which the company unveiled at CES 2025. The company plans to transform its smartwatches and rings into comprehensive AI health companions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By integrating artificial intelligence into wellness devices, Samsung aims to deliver highly personalised health recommendations, from fitness tracking to mental wellness support.

This unified health ecosystem allows Samsung users to benefit from a seamless connection between devices, providing more intelligent insights and proactive health management tools.

The Galaxy Ring’s expanded sizing and the upgraded Health app are key components in making these AI-powered health solutions more accessible and impactful.

Galaxy Ring’s new sizes will be available for purchase from January 22, with a free sizing kit offered through Samsung’s website in physical stores.