iPhone 17 Air looks like a super sleek Samsung Edge beater in latest leaked renders
The iPhone could look very different if these renders prove true
Quick Summary
Renders of the reported iPhone 17 Air have leaked – and it could smash Samsung in a key area.
It also shows off a fairly seismic redesign.
Innovation in the world of phones is a little like waiting for a bus. All can remain steady for a long time, until suddenly, there's a wave of activity all at once.
This year, it seems that the slim phone is going to be the en vogue choice. As something of a post-credits scene for the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch, we saw the Korean brand tease a new slim device called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Rumours have also been floating around about a similar device from Apple. Currently known as the iPhone 17 Air, the device follows the same core design principle – slim and sleek, with a slightly reduced camera setup.
Now, a YouTuber has uploaded a video which explores quite a radical redesign. That includes a long pill-shaped camera bar, which is not dissimilar to that of the Google Pixel 9.
Suggestions are that the single camera is a 48MP sensor, with an LED flash unit and a microphone on the other edge. Elsewhere it features a volume rocker and an action button on the left edge, with the power button and a camera control button on the right side.
Perhaps the biggest – or, indeed, smallest – thing about the renders is the slimness of the device's profile. Said to be just 5.5mm thick, this will certainly be the slimmest iPhone ever, but it also looks set to blow Samsung's handset out of the water.
The S25 Edge measured 6.4mm thick, and while a difference of less than a millimetre doesn't mean much in real terms, it equates to around 14% of the total thickness of the Samsung handset. In a race to be the thinnest device possible, Samsung is a few lengths behind the pack before its even left the starting gate.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We'll have to leave any further analysis until we've been hands-on with the devices, but it certainly seems like the next battleground for phones is going to be one of slimness.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This smart multi-cooker has an integrated 10-inch touchscreen display – genius innovation or overkill?
The Thermomix TM7 is here...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Laurent Ferrier gives its Classic Traveller watch a stylish enamel dial upgrade
Laurent Ferrier celebrates its 15th anniversary with Earth-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
iPhone 17 Pro design "leaks", but if it looks like this I'll eat 100 hats
There's a new camera module tipped for Apple's next flagship iPhone
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Bizarre iPhone 17 photo leak shows Apple could be heading in a new direction
Alleged early images of the rear casing reveal a very different type of camera... for Apple, at least
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Say goodbye to the Dynamic Island, iPhones could have Face ID set into the display in future
It might not be this year though, so don't get too excited
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple already sells a device thinner than the rumoured iPhone 17 Air
The slimming world of Apple
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iPhone 17 Slim tipped to be the thinnest iPhone Apple’s ever made
Could make the iPhone 16 look massive
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Some iPhones could get a massive display upgrade next year – fixing one of the biggest gripes users have
This will make a massive difference for cheaper iPhone users
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple iPhone overhaul could see popular model ditched in favour of something different and new
Reports suggest big changes are coming to iPhone 17 lineup
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a performance boost that'll make it a huge upgrade
A big change in the processor is reportedly planned
By Rik Henderson Published