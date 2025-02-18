iPhone 17 Air looks like a super sleek Samsung Edge beater in latest leaked renders

Quick Summary Renders of the reported iPhone 17 Air have leaked – and it could smash Samsung in a key area. It also shows off a fairly seismic redesign.

Innovation in the world of phones is a little like waiting for a bus. All can remain steady for a long time, until suddenly, there's a wave of activity all at once.

This year, it seems that the slim phone is going to be the en vogue choice. As something of a post-credits scene for the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch, we saw the Korean brand tease a new slim device called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Rumours have also been floating around about a similar device from Apple. Currently known as the iPhone 17 Air, the device follows the same core design principle – slim and sleek, with a slightly reduced camera setup.

Now, a YouTuber has uploaded a video which explores quite a radical redesign. That includes a long pill-shaped camera bar, which is not dissimilar to that of the Google Pixel 9.

Here's the iPhone Air | First Look - YouTube Watch On

Suggestions are that the single camera is a 48MP sensor, with an LED flash unit and a microphone on the other edge. Elsewhere it features a volume rocker and an action button on the left edge, with the power button and a camera control button on the right side.

Perhaps the biggest – or, indeed, smallest – thing about the renders is the slimness of the device's profile. Said to be just 5.5mm thick, this will certainly be the slimmest iPhone ever, but it also looks set to blow Samsung's handset out of the water.

The S25 Edge measured 6.4mm thick, and while a difference of less than a millimetre doesn't mean much in real terms, it equates to around 14% of the total thickness of the Samsung handset. In a race to be the thinnest device possible, Samsung is a few lengths behind the pack before its even left the starting gate.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll have to leave any further analysis until we've been hands-on with the devices, but it certainly seems like the next battleground for phones is going to be one of slimness.