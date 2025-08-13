iPhone users are getting two new free apps with iOS 26

Quick Summary The next iPhone and iPad update in iOS 26 will feature two new apps for gaming and previewing. The new apps aim to offer a central point of control for games and the Preview functionality previously only available on macOS.

Apple has revealed its iOS 26 update and one particularly interesting addition is two new apps that could make your iPhone and iPad life easier.

The first is called Games while the second is named Preview. So immediately it's pretty clear what these are going to be for, based on the names, but Apple has crammed in more.

Up until this update the Preview feature found on macOS was not available for iPhones. Now it looks like Apple has placed that very helpful quick-view feature into iOS.

While the Games centre features a lot of what's already available, it does this in a unifying way which should enhance every gamers iPhone and iPad life. But there's more.

What do the two new iOS 26 apps do?

Apple has added the Games app to iOS 26 as a way to centralise everything gaming related. As such, it says, you'll be able to access all your games while also receiving recommendations for new games with personalized suggestions based on your gaming habits.

There are four tabs alongside the Home tab in Games which are Arcade, Play Together and Library.

Arcade is a tab based space that shows the gaming content that you might currently find in the App Store's Arcade tab.

Play Together lets you see challenges, multiplayer options and data about your friends from the Game Center.

Library is a place where all your installed games will be available. This will also collate your achievements and more.

The Preview app is arriving on iPhone and iPad as a dedicated place to view PDFs and images. You'll also be able to edit with tools like rotate, resize and more.

This app also allows you to carry out document scans, PDF auto filling and create new images from scratch or from a clipboard.

All that means your iOS device's Files app will launch PDFs and images inside Preview by default.

The only catch is that this works for files saved in iCloud – which sounds like it may not apply to files stored locally on the device, although this isn't clear at this stage.

Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26 alongside the new iPhone 17 in early September.