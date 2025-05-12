Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be thinner, but there could be a big surprise inside

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be one of the best foldable phones out there. After recent rumours about its thickness, we've learned about a massive internal boost, too.

It's a busy year for Samsung. Already, we saw the usual launch of its new flagship Android phone range at the start of the year.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 launch yielded a major surprise in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Part of a new breed of slim phones, that handset will finally be unveiled to the world this week.

Now, there's more news about its next foldable phone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch around July – and a new report suggests it could be packing slimmer internal bezels.

That comes from Ice Universe – a well-respected tech insider with a particular knack for finding Samsung information ahead of launch. Just last week, Ice was responsible for unveiling details of the dimensions for the handset, which could beat the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V3 to become the slimmest foldable handset on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7' s inner screen bezel is narrow. In the picture, it is Fold6, and the width of the bezel pointed by the arrow is 1.9mm. The Fold7 is directly dried to 1.0mm, and the outer screen bezel of the Flip7 is also very narrow, only 1.2 mm. pic.twitter.com/FCdLLdzWlsMay 9, 2025

In a post on Twitter, the tipster suggested that the bezels will drop from 1.9mm on the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to just 1mm on the new handset. That would mark a significant swing, and should bring the foldable handset closer in line with its slab phone counterpart.

It sounds like a real landmark year for the brand. I've been the first to criticise Samsung's folding efforts, which have so far been chunkier and more costly than much of its competition.

Still, if the brand is ready to bring the device we've heard about to market, they'll certainly have won back a considerable amount of favour. The rumours we've heard so far suggest this could easily be one of – if not, the – best foldable phones out there today.

Oh, and if you're more excited about the flip phone than the book-style foldable, fear not! That one is also said to get an upgrade, with a slightly chunkier 1.2mm bezel on the inner display.

That's arguably even more important, though. On the flip phone, that internal display is going to be the main one used, so it should make a more substantial difference to the overall use.