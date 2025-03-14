Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get its biggest camera upgrade yet

Quick Summary The next-gen Samsung foldable phone could have a seriously improved camera. It's said to borrow from the S25 Ultra.

The world of foldable phones is a really exciting place to be. The market has really heated up in recent years, as new manufacturers bring their take on the form to market.

Still, it's hard to deny the influence of Samsung. The Korean brand was one of the first big players in the space, and its range of devices – like the current gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 – are still received warmly by foldable phone fans.

Now, it sounds like the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could take things further in a key area for phone lovers. The camera has often been seen as an area where many feel the folding handsets are let down compared to their traditional Android phone compatriots.

Fortunately, new reports suggest that gap could be bridged, with a 200MP sensor entering the spec sheet. In fact, the report – which comes from the Dutch blog, Galaxy Club – suggests that the Z Fold 7 will have the exact same sensor as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The report goes on to suggest that the under-display camera will also be upgraded on the new model. However, it suggests that the rest of the camera will remain the same – including a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto.

That does spark some concern. The disparity between a 200MP sensor and a 10MP sensor is certainly not insignificant, and the jump between them could be really noticeable when zooming on the device.

Samsung will undoubtedly need to include some computational photography magic to smooth out the transition between lenses. However, we'd anticipate lots of growth in that area anyway – we've already seen something similar with its core S25 range.

We shouldn't have to wait too long, either. The device is slated for a launch around July, which means we're only a few months away from seeing the new devices.

That includes the anticipated Fold and Flip 7 varieties, but could also throw some new products up. We've spoken a lot about Samsung's expected tri-fold model – the Samsung Galaxy G Fold – while new reports this week also suggested a pair of bone-conduction headphones might appear.