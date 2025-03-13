Samsung reportedly working on something unique for the brand, could launch with Galaxy Z Fold 7

Quick Summary Samsung could enter an entirely new product category this year. That would see its headphone department diversified.

It's shaping up to be a big year for Samsung. We've already seen the launch of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, but what's still to come looks even more interesting.

The brand also showcased a slim phone called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at that event, which is slated to be launched in the coming months. There's also word of a new foldable phone called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold launching later in the summer.

Now, a new report suggests there's even more innovation to come. That suggests that the brand will launch a new set of bone-conduction headphones this year – a product category it has never cracked before.

Those are expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event around July, where the successors to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are also anticipated. That means we could be just a few short months away from seeing the device first-hand.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

For the unaware, bone-conduction headphones are not too dissimilar to the swathe of 'open' earbuds – like the Nothing Ear (open) – which we're seeing on the market right now. In essence, they project sound around the ear canal, rather than into it.

That allows for better situational awareness – you're essentially always in transparency mode. The difference is that 'open' earbuds still project towards the ear canal, whereas bone-conduction earbuds resonate the skull of the user.

It's an interesting move from the Korean outfit. Bone-conduction headphones definitely had their moment in the sun, but the widespread love for audio alternatives seems to have shifted more towards the 'open' earbuds.

Either Samsung knows something we don't, or it has some way of improving on the technology currently out there. Whatever the case, it's exciting for fans of these headphones.

Just as with the Samsung Galaxy Ring last year, the brand entering a space previously dominated by much smaller brands is a really good thing. The increased awareness which comes from the brand launching in a new product category brings new customers to market, which may not have ever found those smaller companies otherwise.