Google Pixel Buds 2a colours leak with something for everyone
Google's new 'buds look a lot like the Pixel Buds Pro 2, but won't have all the same skills
Quick summary
The Pixel Buds 2a have leaked, showing off a design that's similar to the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
The new in-ear headphones are expected to launch alongside the Pixel 10 on 20 August.
While Google is preparing for what's shaping up be a huge launch event on 20 August, the content of that event won't stop leaking. The latest device to get the leak treatment is the Pixel Buds 2a, a new addition to Google's earbuds line-up.
We've previously seen a render of the forthcoming Pixel Buds 2a, but the latest leak is a feast for the eyes, with a lot more to look over. Thanks to WinFuture, we now have a look at the two colours we're expecting to launch, as well as renders of the cases and the buds themselves.
It appears that the Pixel Buds 2a will come in two colours, which are expected to be Iris (the light lilac colour), and a darker colour. This could be grey, it might be Hazel like the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
As can be seen from the images, the design is very close to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and personally I'm glad that Google has dropped the "stabiliser arc" from the previous iteration as I just found that to be irritating inside my ear.
Instead, they have the "stabiliser" on the back, a little rubber nubbin that's designed to help ensure a secure fit, but in all the time I've been wearing the Pixel Buds Pro 2, I've never found that to be useful at all.
As a reminder, Google launched its first Pixel Buds A-Series in 2021, a cheaper set of in-ear headphones, imbued with Google Assistant and priced under £100 / $100 / €100. The Pixel Buds 2a promise a fresh new design, much more like the Pixel Buds Pro 2, from the design of the buds through the design of the case - but the price is expected to increase.
The differences between the Buds 2a and Buds Pro 2 are said to be minimal, with Evan Blass highlighting that the real difference is in battery life and that they miss out on more advanced features like Conversation Detection, wireless charging and head tracking in spatial audio.
Given the redesign, the increase price will probably be acceptable – I found the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to offer good performance. While not up there with the best earbuds, I've found them to be generally dependable, comfortable and offer great noise cancellation.
The Pixel Buds 2a look like they will come close to the performance of those higher-level buds and the new design is certainly attractive.
