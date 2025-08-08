Campfire's new IEMs are no mere in-ears, they promise you the moon

Quick Summary Cambridge Audio's Grand Luna ear buds are the firm's first hybrid planar-balanced armature hybrids. Each hand-treated pair is visually unique. Priced at £1,399 / $1,399 a pair, they are for true audiophiles.

Campfire Audio has added a new pair of high-end IEMs to its headphone hangar – and these ones are out of this world.

The Grand Luna earphones are the firm's first ever planar-balanced armature hybrid headphones, and because of the way they're made, each pair is completely unique.

They sport a new version of Campfire's 14mm planar magnetic driver, and here the it's teamed with two custom precision-tuned balanced armatures.

According to the brand's founder and lead acoustic designer, Ken Ball, "Grand Luna is the perfect balance of new and intriguing tuning, design, and materials, while having a performance that is incredibly accessible and versatile."

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Campfire Audio Grand Luna: key details and pricing

The headphones deliver an extremely wide frequency response of 5Hz to 30kHz, and impedance is 13 ohms.

The Grand Luna also introduce a new modular cable system that we'll also see in future Campfire Audio IEMs too. It comes with three interchangeable terminators: a 3.5mm single-ended, a 4.4mm balanced, and a USB-C DAC with a Cirrus Logic Master HiFi CS43131 chip.

On the outside, the in-ears feature a hand-treated stainless steel lid that's been flame-treated to give it a more colourful appearance, before being brushed to remove blemishes and rough edges. That treatment makes every pair different. The lid is attached to 3D-printed, transparent red shells.

As we've come to expect from Campfire Audio, there's a generous collection of goodies alongside the IEMs themselves. You get a compact leather case with magnetic closure in "blood moon" red, three sizes of silicone ear tips, three foam and three "high and clear" ear tips, a microfibre cleaning cloth, a cleaning tool, and a ten-year anniversary lapel pin.

The Campfire Audio Grand Luna earphones are available from today, 8 August, for a recommended price of £1,399 / $1,399 (about €1,612 / AU$2,879).